Wingate & Finchley boss Knight expecting extra spice against boyhood club Enfield Town

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 November 2019

Tanasheh Abrahams of Wingate. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Tanasheh Abrahams of Wingate. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight is expecting extra spice to their match as he comes up against his boyhood team Enfield Town this weekend.

Struggling Wingate will make the trip to the Queen Elizabeth Stadium on Saturday as they return to Isthmian League Premier Division action after three cup fixtures in recent weeks.

But the boss knows it will be a tough test as the Towners are one of the favourites to gain promotion this season.

"To everyone on the outside it seems to be an upset if we were to win, but we'll go there with confidence, they're obviously a good team and I know all about Enfield," said Knight.

"I'm an Enfield boy so I know all about the club, the players and the management staff are good friends of mine, so it's got that added bit of spice for me personally.

"We will not go there with any fear and we'll try to win the game."

The former Ware midfielder says it's a big game for him as well as praising their opponents, adding: "They're one of the favourites to get promoted out of this league, but they certainly won't get an easy run off us, and that's for sure.

You may also want to watch:

"I played for pretty much everyone else, but not my local team, although I've spent a lot of time watching them.

"I used to follow them when I was a boy if you like, when they were a real big non-league side.

"It's a big game for me, a lot of my friends and family will be there watching the game.

"In the past when I've been over there with Harlow we've not had great success but I'm hoping I can turn that around at Wingate."

Knight did reveal he has a selection dilemna on his hands after a number of players have impressed during the cup matches.

"That's good, I feel like I've been at the club long enough to know who is in our best 11 and we'll go as strong as possible," he said.

"Yes, there will be some people disappointed, but they've got to keep fighting to get into the team and that's what I want, I want players who want to be around to fight for a spot.

"Rather than you find some players who are on the bench for two games and want to leave, if that's their attitude I'm not interested. I want people that want to fight and be part of what we're trying to build."

