Wingate progress in Middlesex County Cup with huge win

PUBLISHED: 09:01 16 October 2019

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Middlesex County Cup: Wingate & Finchley 6 Edgware Town 0

Wingate & Finchley sealed their progress in the Middlesex County Cup with a huge 6-0 victory over Edgware Town to seal new manager Spencer Knight's first win since taking over.

A brace from Eoin McKeown and goals from Charlie Ruff, Alan Fleming, Roman Michael-Percil and Alphanso Kennedy sealed the win for the Blues at Maurice Rebak Stadium.

Although the success was slightly overshadowed as Ahmet Rifat came on in the match to break the club's all-time appearance record as he played his 460th match.

Wingate started strongly and opened the scoring just nine minutes into the match as Charlie Ruff tapped home into an empty net after Alphanso Kennedy and Tanasheh Abrahams combined for the latter to cross, which was parried into the path of Ruff.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 23rd minute when a lovely move was played out to Alan Fleming who slid the ball under the goalkeeper and they took that lead into the break.

Defender Sean Grace headed towards goal but his effort bounced off the bar and came down.

Striker Eoin McKeown was there to tap the ball home in the 60th minute to make it 3-0.

In the 69th minute Ahmet Rifat was brought on to replace William Dupray as he made club history by playing in his 460th match.

McKeown grabbed his second of the match in the 84th minute as he diverted a Abrahams low cross home before substitute Roman Michael-Percil dispatched from the penalty spot to make it 5-0 in the 89th minute.

A minute later Rifat played a defence opening ball through which set Kennedy through on goal, where the striker rounded the goalkeeper, and tapped home to seal a 6-0 win.

Wingate & Finchley: Hale-Brown, Ifil, Abrahams, Dupray (Rifat 69), Forino-Joseph (Folarin 73), Grace, Fleming, Ochieng, McKeown, Ruff (Michael-Percil 62), Kennedy,

Unused subs: Tejan-Sie and Oluwatimilehin.

