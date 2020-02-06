Wingate boss Knight insists they may have to make home ground more intimidating

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight feels they may have to make their ground more intimidating as they search for only a second home win of the season in the Isthmian League.

The Blues welcome East Thurrock United to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday as they look to build on their 1-0 victory at Bishop's Stortford last weekend.

Knight's side still sit bottom of the Premier Division table but are hoping a run of good form can pull them clear of trouble.

"They're off the back of a tough loss as well, so hopefully we can capitalise on that and get a home win, which is what we've needed for a long time," he said.

"I don't know whether teams coming to our ground have any fear, it's not the most of intimidating atmospheres.

"We don't get much support which is a shame because the football we do play is entertaining. The surface is always nice and we always make things nice for the opposition.

"Going forward perhaps we need to make it more of a testing environment, certainly on the pitch."

The Rocks currently sit ninth in the league but have endured mixed fortunes throughout the campaign with their latest result being a 3-1 defeat to Folkestone Invicta at the weekend.

"That summed it up, they are inconsistent, but definitely on their day they can beat anyone," Knight added.

"We had a really good game with them in one of my first games in charge and we were unfortunate to lose on the day.

"I've got loads of respect for John Coventry as a manager, he's been around for a long time, and knows this level of football inside out.

"He won't be taking us lightly that's for sure, they will be preparing hard for us, and we'll be doing likewise. They've had quite a change of personnel since the last time we met, but I had them watched on Saturday, so we know all about them."

Rocks boss Coventry has made a number of squad changes in recent weeks, including the additions of Darren Foxley, midfielder Philip Brown-Bampoe, and striker Kai Brown on loan from Ipswich.

Knight said: "We're still looking to strengthen and we're looking to bring in a centre-forward this week to help us kick on."