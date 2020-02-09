Search

Advanced search

Wingate boost survival chances with East Thurrock victory

PUBLISHED: 11:44 09 February 2020

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier Division: Wingate & Finchley 2 East Thurrock United 1

Wingate & Finchley made it back-to-back wins in the Isthmian Premier Division with a late 2-1 victory over East Thurrock United.

Two late goals from Alphanso Kennedy and Charlie Ruff sealed the three points for the Blues despite an early strike from the Rocks Darren Foxley at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

East Thurrock got off to an early lead as Foxley tapped home at the back post into an open goal in the fourth minute of play.

Wingate hunted down an equaliser but couldn't find the back of the net and went into the half-time break 1-0 down.

You may also want to watch:

Both side's then had a few chances early in the second-half but it took until the 79th minute for a real good chance when Wingate levelled the score.

Famnaya Shomotun chipped a ball over which Kennedy latched onto, turned two defenders and shoots home at the near post to make it 1-1.

Ahmet Rifat played to Shomotun on the edge of the box, and the winger notches his second assist in five minutes, playing it to substitute Charlie Ruff who knocked it home at the far post to seal a 2-1 win.

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Doyle, Farrell, Rifat, Eales, Grace, Shomotun, Tejan-Sie, Evans (Antwi 64), Jellis (Ruff 67), Kennedy (Oluwatimilehin 89).

Unused subs: Sayoud and Platt.

East Thurrock United: Giddens, Ring, Scott, Cossington, Brown, Tweed, Nasha (Olukoga 71), Gilbey (Harris 77), Foxley, K.Brown (Clark 85), Merrifield.

Unused subs: Da Cruz.

Most Read

Highgate stabbing: Community reacts as 16-year-old suffers knife attack in North Hill

North Hill, where the incident reportedly began. Picture: Michael Boniface

HSE ‘could close’ Hampstead Heath bathing ponds without new lifeguards while swimmers slam plan for compulsory charges

Karina Dostalova said the City of London Corporation was 'looking to move to compulsory charging' for the Heath bathing ponds. Picture: Sam Volpe

Islington teen murdered in Camden for ‘tit-for-tat’ gang killing

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

North Hill stabbing: Highgate teenager charged

Picture: Met Police

Hampstead Town Tory “deselection” row reaches High Court

Hamish Hunter. Picture: HAMISH HUNTER

Most Read

Highgate stabbing: Community reacts as 16-year-old suffers knife attack in North Hill

North Hill, where the incident reportedly began. Picture: Michael Boniface

HSE ‘could close’ Hampstead Heath bathing ponds without new lifeguards while swimmers slam plan for compulsory charges

Karina Dostalova said the City of London Corporation was 'looking to move to compulsory charging' for the Heath bathing ponds. Picture: Sam Volpe

Islington teen murdered in Camden for ‘tit-for-tat’ gang killing

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

North Hill stabbing: Highgate teenager charged

Picture: Met Police

Hampstead Town Tory “deselection” row reaches High Court

Hamish Hunter. Picture: HAMISH HUNTER

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal Women’s North London derby postponed

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wingate boost survival chances with East Thurrock victory

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Haringey Borough fall to defeat at high-flying Horsham

Tom Loizou manager of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020

FIH Pro League: GB men win, women take shoot-out spoils

Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)

Coronavirus patient being treated at the Royal Free Hospital

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24