Wingate boost survival chances with East Thurrock victory

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier Division: Wingate & Finchley 2 East Thurrock United 1

Wingate & Finchley made it back-to-back wins in the Isthmian Premier Division with a late 2-1 victory over East Thurrock United.

Two late goals from Alphanso Kennedy and Charlie Ruff sealed the three points for the Blues despite an early strike from the Rocks Darren Foxley at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

East Thurrock got off to an early lead as Foxley tapped home at the back post into an open goal in the fourth minute of play.

Wingate hunted down an equaliser but couldn't find the back of the net and went into the half-time break 1-0 down.

Both side's then had a few chances early in the second-half but it took until the 79th minute for a real good chance when Wingate levelled the score.

Famnaya Shomotun chipped a ball over which Kennedy latched onto, turned two defenders and shoots home at the near post to make it 1-1.

Ahmet Rifat played to Shomotun on the edge of the box, and the winger notches his second assist in five minutes, playing it to substitute Charlie Ruff who knocked it home at the far post to seal a 2-1 win.

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Doyle, Farrell, Rifat, Eales, Grace, Shomotun, Tejan-Sie, Evans (Antwi 64), Jellis (Ruff 67), Kennedy (Oluwatimilehin 89).

Unused subs: Sayoud and Platt.

East Thurrock United: Giddens, Ring, Scott, Cossington, Brown, Tweed, Nasha (Olukoga 71), Gilbey (Harris 77), Foxley, K.Brown (Clark 85), Merrifield.

Unused subs: Da Cruz.