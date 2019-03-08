Search

Wingate & Finchley boss Knight says they can learn from East Thurrock

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 November 2019

Tanasheh Abrahams of Wingate was sent off against East Thurrock United (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight says his side must learn from outfits like East Thurrock United following their defeat.

Blues Charlie Ruff opened the scoring but it counted for nothing as Mitchell Gilbey, Sewa Marah and Sean Bonnet-Johnson all scored in the final ten minutes for the Rocks to seal the win at Rookery Hill.

That means Wingate are now eight games without a win in the Isthmian Premier Division which sees them sitting second from bottom.

"They're a team that just got relegated last year, they've got a very experienced manager, who knows exactly what he is doing and they're a team that we need to look at and learn from," Knight said.

"They perhaps don't play well every week but know how to get results whereas we're on the flip side of that at the moment we're playing really well but not getting the results.

"If anyone was watching the game they would have seen we were clearly the better side but we ended up getting beat, which is frustrating."

The game changed in the 70th minute of the contest when Tanasheh Abrahams was sent off and the Rocks were awarded a penalty with Wingate leading 1-0.

Experienced goalkeeper Shane Gore pulled off a save to deny Frankie Merrifield from the spot but then the hosts went on to score three goals with the man advantage.

"Before that moment I was really pleased, I thought we played really well in the first-half, played a lot of good football at times.

"We scored a good goal, the new boy that we brought in had an immediate impact and set up a goal for Charlie Ruff, and then at half-time it was a case of de ja vu as that's the position we've been in the last few games being 1-0 up.

"I spoke to the boys about trying to manage the game better and I felt we were comfortable until there was the penalty incident and the subsequent sending off then the game changed."

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Abacus Belsize School: Council set to pass plans for school to move into former Hampstead Police Station

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

New fraud under investigation at Barnet Council after payment anomalies discovered by auditors

Hendon Town Hall. Picture: Matt Brown/Flickr/Creative Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Oliver Tambo: Muswell Hill statue unveiled to key anti-apartheid figure

Oliver Tambo's statue at Albert Road Recreation Ground. Picture: Haringey Council

