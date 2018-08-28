Wingate go viral after dramatic goalmouth scramble against Dulwich

Dulwich Hamlet somehow deny Wingate & Finchley from a goalmouth scramble which later went viral (pic: Martin Addison) martin.addison@btinternet.com

The Blues had four attempts on goal in the space of 15 seconds, but were denied by some heroic Dulwich Hamlet defending

Wingate & Finchley have not only made national news this week, but international news too following Saturday’s FA Trophy first round tie.

Dulwich Hamlet, of the National League South, were favourites to progress at the Maurice Rebak Stadium and pocket £6,000 in prize money, but they faced a dogged Blues team.

Not only did Wingate upset the odds to triumph 2-0, but they had to remain cool after taking part in one of the most dramatic goalmouth scrambles ever.

In the 10th minute, a corner into the Dulwich area saw Jason Banton briefly head clear before the ball dropped to Ahmet Rifat and he volleyed goalwards.

This started the unbelievable passage as Preston Edwards saved Rifat’s volley, Rob Laney had a shot blocked by Ibrahim Kargbo, then Edwards denied Ola Williams before an effort by Lewis Putman was stopped by Kargbo’s head.

It was all caught on camera by the Blues media team and when they posted it on social media at full time, it went viral instantly.

The clip has been everywhere now from Brazil to Japan to the BBC and of course so has Wingate’s name, which is just reward for all the hard work the various volunteers at the club put in.