Wingate hunt points over crucial Easter period

Members of Wingate & Finchley's management team watch on at the Maurice Rebak Stadium (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dave Norman’s team dropped back into the Bostik Premier relegation zone last weekend with only three games left this season

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wingate & Finchley have a massive weekend coming up if they want to retain their place in the Bostik Premier.

The Blues dropped into the bottom three on Saturday after losing 3-1 at Corinthian-Casuals while Whitehawk saw off Hornchurch by a 2-1 score.

It means with three games to go, Dave Norman's team need to obtain more points than the Hawks, who boast a better goal difference than the Maurice Rebak Stadium club.

Both sides have 37 points and 21st-placed Burgess Hill Town have 36 and Town will visit Summers Lane on the final day of the campaign on April 27.

First things first, Wingate have to rediscover their best form for two crunch clashes over the Easter weekend.

Norman's men will be at home on Saturday for the visit of mid-table Margate, who were on a great run prior to this month.

Jay Saunders' appointment saw the Gate win seven out of eight games during February and March, but they have just suffered back-to-back defeats.

It will boost Wingate's aim of securing a much-needed victory, which would be their first since back on March 23.

After hosting Saunders' men, the Blues will make the short journey to Haringey Borough on Easter Monday for a key game.

The hosts will be looking to secure a second-placed finish while Wingate will target a shock result to aid their hopes of survival.

Haringey won the previous encounter 4-0 on January 1, but Blues will eye revenge at Coles Park this time.

The N12 club go into these fixtures following a 3-1 loss at Corinthian-Casuals, which saw them drop back into the relegation zone.

Wingate knew a win would have seen them move within two points of Casuals, but the match didn't go to plan.

Majed Osman put the home side ahead in the 14th minute when his effort deflected off Sean Cronin and flew in.

It was 2-0 with 42 played as Warren Mfula fired into the net to halt the Blues' spirited first half fightback.

Anthony Mendy did pull a goal back in the 72nd minute, but Osman scored again two minutes later to leave Wingate in trouble.