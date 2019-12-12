Wingate & Finchley manager Knight still has plenty of belief in his squad

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight still has plenty of belief in his current squad that they can turn their fortunes around in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

The Blues travel to historic club Corinthian Casuals on Saturday as they look to start putting points on the board to climb away from the relegation zone.

James Bracken's Casuals currently sit bottom of the table while Wingate sit third from bottom and both sides desperately need points.

"I'm certainly not losing any belief in the boys, the squad we've got is good, and we'll make some additions of course as it goes," Knight said.

"We're not far away, but there are only so many weeks I can keep saying that until we turn the corner and get some results in the league."

Former midfielder Knight dismissed it as a six-pointer but knows it's a vital game for both outfits.

"I'm not really one who believes in the six-pointer term, especially at this stage in the season, but both teams will know it's a big game," he said.

"I said last week it feels like we've been playing teams in the play-offs every week, so no excuses this week, as we're playing against a team below us.

"What I do know about them is that they're dangerous, they've got two powerful forwards who can hurt you if you're not on your game.

"We'll go there expecting three points and try our best to get them."

A century ago, Corinthian FC of London were to many the world's greatest side - sporting geniuses credited with popularising football around the world while championing fair play.

Having first toured Brazil in 1910, they were returning in 1914 when news reached them of the outbreak of World War One.

A hundred years later, the Corinthian name lives on in two very different corners of the world: Corinthian-Casuals play beside the Surbiton dual carriageway; while SC Corinthian Paulista - a club inspired by the legendary Corinthian FC visit in 1910 - are Brazil's richest and most successful professional club.

"They're a proud old club, whether they're the first or one of the originals, it's all due respect to them for that but at the end of the day they're in our division so they're there to be beaten," said Knight.