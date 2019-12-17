Wingate boss Knight felt it was two points dropped against Corinthian Casuals

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight felt it was two points dropped as they drew 3-3 with fellow strugglers Corinthian Casuals on the weekend.

An Oluwaseun Akinsanya hat-trick proved not enough for the Blues as the Casuals netted a 90th minute equaliser through Robert Jamison at King George's Field.

Benjamin Checklit and Oliver Sitch all netted for the Casuals earlier in the contest but it was Wingate who led with three minutes to go.

"I was a bit disappointed with our performance in general on Saturday to be honest," Knight said.

"It was probably the worst display since I've been in charge, but we'd got ourselves in front near the end undeservedly, and then to concede late on was a real kick in the teeth for the boys.

"Where we are in the league any point is welcome, but it's definitely two points dropped being in front with three minutes to go, and it was one of those the referee said there was only three minutes of additional time but ended up playing seven.

"In that time we conceded, like I say though we didn't deserve to win the game, so a point is probably fair in the end."

One bright light from the encounter was the fact that striker Oluwaseun Akinsanya bagged his first hat-trick for the club to add to his tally since joining a few weeks ago.

"That's the reason we brought him in, to come in score us goals, and try firing us up the table.

"Fair play to Olu for that, he scored three decent goals, he was in the right places at the right times to finish off the chances.

"If truth be told those were the only three bits of quality that we produced through the whole game so fortunately he was there to tuck them away for us."