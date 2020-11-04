Search

Wingate & Finchley battle back to earn Cheshunt draw

PUBLISHED: 09:30 04 November 2020

Charlie Edwards of Wingate & Finchley scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

Charlie Edwards of Wingate & Finchley scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier League: Wingate & Finchley 2 Cheshunt 2

Wingate & Finchley fought back twice to earn a 2-2 with high-flying Cheshunt in their first match ahead of the break from action due to the second UK Lockdown.

Blues Charlie Edwards and substitute Goldy Capela both found the back of the net to earn them a point at the Maurice Rebak Stadium and make it six unbeaten in all competitions.

The first-half was an exciting affair but remain goalless as they headed into the break but the second-half provided plenty of goals.

It was always going to take something special to break the deadlock here and it was as Jamie Reynolds took aim from 20 yards and fired his shot in off the crossbar to give Cheshunt a 1-0 lead.

Sully Bakalandwa then beat his man and played a low ball across the box for Charlie Edwards to slide in and meet at the back-post to level the score in the 73rd minute of play.

Cheshunt broke up the pitch and Anderson Pinto pulled a shot into the bottom corner to restore the visitors lead once again but substitute Goldy Capela levelled the score once again just three minutes after coming on.

Mauro Vilhete’s cross was flicked on by Edwards and Capela smackrf the equaliser home at the back post with just one minute left in the match.

Wingate & Finchley: Hale-Brown, Ifil, Kissi, Edwards, Eales (Capela 86), Rifat, Tejan-Sie (Kennedy 74), Stirling, Healey (Bakalandwa 58), Vilhete, Sayoud.

Unused subs: Doyle and Bihmoutine.

Cheshunt: Beeney, Williams (Gharbaoui 64), Ojo, Pinto, McKenzie (Arthur 46), Crowther, Asamoah (Newton 53), Re, Camara, Beckles-Richards, Reynolds.

Unused subs: Alves and Adarkwa.

