Isthmian Premier: Wingate & Finchley 1 Cheshunt 2

Wingate & Finchley suffered a 2-1 defeat to fellow Isthmian Premier Division strugglers Cheshunt.

Goals from Reece Beckles-Richards and Ryan Moss sealed the three points for the Ambers despite a consolation goal from Sean Grace at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

Former Blues man Beckles-Richards found the back of the net for the visitiors six minutes before half-time to give them a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

The hosts levelled the score just seven minutes into the second-half thanks to Sean Grace.

A corner falls to Grace on the edge of the box and poked a shot that deflected in past goalkeeper Harry Girling.

Shortly after striker Oluwaseunn Akinsanya fired home but his effort was ruled out for offside before winger Charlie Ruff was then inches away from poking a Grace header home.

Cheshunt were then awarded a penalty in the 70th minute and up stepped Ryan Moss who fired it past experienced goalkeeper Shane Gore to give them a 2-1 lead.

Wingate tried to find an equaliser but they couldn't find one and still sit bottom of the league table.

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Platt, Farrell, Rifat, Grace (Kennedy 84), Oluwatimilehin, Ifil, Renee (Ochieng 71), Akinsanya, Ruff, Sayoud (Wood-Garness 45).

Unused subs: Tejan-Sie and Njie.

Cheshunt: Girling, Diallo, Abrahams, Kassarate (Hughes 76), Camara, Cronin, Newton, Hession-Harris (Nelson-Roberts 72), Moss, Beckles-Richards (Wabo 86), Re.

Unused subs: Reynolds and Williams.