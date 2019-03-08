Search

Wingate target rare double over play-off chasing Robins

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 April 2019

Dernell Wynter of Potters Bar and Wingate & Finchley's Ola Williams battle for the ball (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Dernell Wynter of Potters Bar and Wingate & Finchley's Ola Williams battle for the ball (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Dave Norman’s team will attempt to bounce back after a narrow loss at home to Bognor Regis Town last Saturday

Wingate & Finchley head to Carshalton Athletic at the weekend expecting a tough game in the Bostik Premier.

The Blues lost 2-0 at home to Bognor Regis Town last time out, but remain three points above the bottom three with their future in their own hands.

Dave Norman’s team will be eager to get back on track on Saturday, but know it will be difficult away to the Robins.

Carshalton are sixth in the standings and two points off the play-off places with five games left to play this season.

The previous encounter between the clubs on December 22 saw Wingate win 2-0 with David Manu netting a brace and the strugglers will now target a rare league double.

After picking up two superb wins over Harlow Town and Potters Bar Town midway through March, Blues saw the month end with a frustrating defeat last weekend.

Donovan Makoma was shown a red card for a high tackle on Bognor goalkeeper Dan Lincoln in the first half and it left Wingate facing an uphill task.

Eventually the Rocks made their numerical advantage count as Mason Walsh scored twice in the last 20 minutes to hand Blues a 2-0 defeat.

