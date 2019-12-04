Search

Wingate & Finchley suffer Carshalton Athletic defeat

PUBLISHED: 08:31 04 December 2019

Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate and Finchley. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate and Finchley. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier: Wingate & Finchley 0 Carshalton Athletic 2

Wingate & Finchley crashed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Carshalton Athletic to keep them among the relegation spots.

The Blues were looking to build on their terrific 2-2 draw with promotion hopefuls Enfield Town on the weekend but failed to do so at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

Goals from Adeyinra Adeniyi and Christie Pattison sealed the three points for Peter Adeniyi side.

A smartly worked free kick allowed Adeniyi to slam into the back of the net past a helpless Shane Gore to give them an early 1-0 lead in the 21st minute.

Three minutes later Wingate searched for an equaliser as Luke Ifil picked out Charlie Ruff but the attacker curled his wide of the target.

Moments later Alan Fleming's shot was deflected out for a corner as they desperately looked to level the score line.

Ifil whipped the corner in but his cross hit the shoulders of striker Oluwaseuan Akinsanya and went over the crossbar.

Olumide Oluwatimilehin then had two long range shots but neither panned out and they headed into the half-time break trailing by one goal.

Only six minutes into the second-half, Carshalton doubled their lead as Pattison beat long-serving goalkeeper Gore to the ball and stabbed it into the empty net.

In the 62nd minute the ball fell to striker Akinsanya in space who allowed the ball to bounce before slashing it wide of the net.

One minute later former Hornchurch midfielder Oluwatimilehin hit the crossbar with a powerful attempt and the rebound eventually found the net but was deemed offside.

Wingate continued to press hard but failed to find a goal and ended up suffering a 2-0 defeat.

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Ifil, O'Keefe (Ochieng 73), Tejan-Sie (Read 59), Forino-Joseph, Grace, Fleming (Abrahams 45), Oluwatimilehin, Akinsanya, Ruff, Kennedy.

Unused subs: Rifat and Njie.

Carshalton Athletic: Perntreou, Price, Hamilton-Downes, Pappoe, Read, Cheadle, Adeniyi, Hein, Bradford, Amoo, Pattisson.

Unused subs: Centenera Parez, Sentamu, Slama, Kamara, Ottaway.

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

Sadiq Khan calls EU Settlement Scheme a failure as stats show only 60pc of people in Camden have registered

Sadiq Khan with Tulip Siddiq and women from the Brent Romanian community. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

North Londoners awoken by RAF jets’ sonic boom in early hours of Sunday morning

Image of two Typhoon FGR4 aircraft, flown by 29 (R) Squadron from RAF Coningsby. The Typhoon in the foreground (bottom) can been seen with the RAF 100 colours painted on its tail, to commemorate the Royal Air Force Centenary Celebrations. Picture: Sgt Paul Oldfield

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

