Wingate & Finchley are still looking to strengthen ahead of clash with Brightlingsea

Luke Ifil of Wingate and Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate & Finchley are still looking to strengthen their squad as they bid to pull away from the Isthmian League Premier Division relegation zone.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues will welcome fellow strugglers Brightlingsea Regent to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday on the back of a 3-2 defeat to Carshalton Athletic last weekend.

Boss Spencer Knight is keen to bring in new 'experienced' signings to help his young squad start turning their positives performances into points.

"Hopefully we're going to get in a few fresh faces, whether it is permanent or dipping into the loan market," said Knight.

"We're doing everything we can behind the scenes to make things better.

"The key thing for me is trying to get experience as we've got a lot of young lads, who are potentially going to become good players, but we're obviously struggling to get over the line in games.

"We need some more experience, but that costs money, which we don't necessarily have.

You may also want to watch:

"It's well-documented that our budget is not the biggest in the league, so we're speaking to clubs about trying to loan us players and those kind of things."

Wingate currently sit bottom of the league table while Regent are just two points above them and boss Knight knows it's a vital match for his squad.

"It is a massive game, there are still 15 or 16 league games left, but we need to start winning that's the simple fact - everyone is aware of it," he added.

"Coming close and playing well is all well and good, like we did at Carshalton, but we need to win games.

"The truth is if we play as well as we did in the first half against Carshalton then we'll beat Brightlingsea, but if we play like we did in the second half then it will be tough.

"They've come off the back of a couple of decent results, I know they beat Enfield in the Velocity Trophy, so they will probably come to our place full of confidence and that is something we look to have been lacking.

"That's something that happens when you don't win games, so we need to try and instil some confidence into the boys between now and Saturday.

"We've done our homework and know exactly what Brightlingsea will bring to the table so we'll be prepared, so it's just whether the boys can implement the game plan to get us a win."