Wingate & Finchley settle for a share of the spoils with Regent

Shane Gore of Wingate & Finchley (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier Division: Wingate & Finchley 0 Brightlingsea Regent 0

Wingate & Finchley remain bottom of the Isthmian Premier Division despite picking up a draw against fellow strugglers Brightlingsea Regent as they played out a goalless draw.

The Blues had to settle for a draw at the Maurice Rebak Stadium with the Regent and will now have to start picking up points against bigger team to catch their opponents and a number of other sides in the league.

Manager Spencer Knight and his side now have a break from league action on Tuesday evening when they take on Brentford in the Middlesex Cup before returning to league action with a trip to Bishop's Stortford on the weekend.

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Doyle, Farrell, Rifat (Oluwatimilehin 45), Eales, Grace, Shomotun (Sayoud 83), Tejan-Sie, Akinsanya, Jellis (Ruff 68), Kennedy.

Unused subs: Ifil and Fleming.

Brightlingsea Regent: Turner, Gelashvili, Gould, Turner, Forrest, Boyland, Dunne (O'Reilly 60), Kamanzi, Bugg, Barnett (Byrne-Hewitt 83), Clowsley.

Unused subs: Brice-Wiffen and Grisi.