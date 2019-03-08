Knight starts Wingate rein with an away draw

Isthmian Premier: Brightlingsea Regent 1 Wingate & Finchley 1

It was almost a perfect start for new manager Spencer Knight in charge of Wingate & Finchley but they were pegged back for a 1-1 draw against Brightlingsea Regent in the final five minutes.

Eoin McKeown opened the scoring for the Blues in the 13th minute of play and held onto that lead until the 85th minute when Billy Hunt struck back for the hosts at the Taydal Stadium.

A clever play from Alphanso Kennedy and Tanesh Abrahams led to a cross in which the goalkeeper Charlie Tyurner parried but was unable to stop Eoin McKeown from powering home to make it 1-0.

They created a few chances to stretch their lead as they did the hosts to level the score but Knight's men went into the half-time break 1-0 up.

Ten minutes into the second-half Brightlingsea had an effort cleared off the line to keep Wingate leading 1-0.

In the 81st minute Wingate had a glorious opportunity to see the game off as McKeown kept hold of the ball despite an attempted tackled and found himself in eight yards out.

The striker fired the ball but hit the outside of the post and four minutes later the hosts hit back to make it 1-1 as Shane Gore denied a free-kick but it fell to Billy Hunt.

Brightlingsea Regent: Turner, Griggs, Gould (Boyland 81), Doyle, Gould, Cripps, Nazar, Turner, Hunt, Howell, Dunne.

Unused subs: Yaxley, Hampson, Lindoe.

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Ifil, Abrahams, Rifat, Forino-Joseph, Grace, McKeown, Oluwatimilehin, Fleming (Michael-Percil 61), Tejan-Sie (Dupray 78), Kennedy.

Unused subs: Ruff, Ochieng, Folarin.