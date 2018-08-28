Spot-on Cronin secures Blues much-needed point

Wingate & Finchley captain Sean Cronin challenges for the ball against Brightlingsea Regent (pic: Martin Addison). Archant

Bostik Premier: Wingate & Finchley 2 Brightlingsea Regent 2

Wingate & Finchley grabbed a late equaliser at home to Brightlingsea Regent to pick up their first Bostik Premier point of 2019.

It seemed the struggling Blues would be heading for a seventh consecutive defeat, but in the 90th minute they won a penalty, which captain Sean Cronin converted, to secure a deserved 2-2 draw.

The visitors took the lead at the Maurice Rebak Stadium with 18 on the clock when Harvey Hodd curled home from a free kick.

Dave Norman’s side managed to reply before the break, though, as Reece Beckles-Richards crossed into the area and Charlie Cole tapped home in the 42nd minute.

After a 15-minute interval, both sides pushed for the all important third goal and it went to the away side.

It was another free kick which caused Wingate problems and although Billy Jones saw his initial shot saved, he fired home the rebound to make it 2-1 to Regent in the 60th minute.

Blues looked for a response and pushed as the game entered its final stages and with 90 played they got a chance to earn a point.

Cole chased a long ball and saw a shot saved, but the rebound ricocheted to Timothy Monsheju and he was brought down which left the referee with no option but to point to the spot.

Wingate captain Cronin stepped up and showed a cool head to drill into the corner for his ninth goal of the campaign.

There was still time for Ola Williams to receive a red card, but Blues were smiling at the end after earning a first point of the new year.

While the north Londoners remain in the bottom three, they will look to use this as a springboard to climbing the table.