Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Spot-on Cronin secures Blues much-needed point

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 January 2019

Wingate & Finchley captain Sean Cronin challenges for the ball against Brightlingsea Regent (pic: Martin Addison).

Wingate & Finchley captain Sean Cronin challenges for the ball against Brightlingsea Regent (pic: Martin Addison).

Archant

Bostik Premier: Wingate & Finchley 2 Brightlingsea Regent 2

Wingate & Finchley grabbed a late equaliser at home to Brightlingsea Regent to pick up their first Bostik Premier point of 2019.

It seemed the struggling Blues would be heading for a seventh consecutive defeat, but in the 90th minute they won a penalty, which captain Sean Cronin converted, to secure a deserved 2-2 draw.

The visitors took the lead at the Maurice Rebak Stadium with 18 on the clock when Harvey Hodd curled home from a free kick.

Dave Norman’s side managed to reply before the break, though, as Reece Beckles-Richards crossed into the area and Charlie Cole tapped home in the 42nd minute.

After a 15-minute interval, both sides pushed for the all important third goal and it went to the away side.

It was another free kick which caused Wingate problems and although Billy Jones saw his initial shot saved, he fired home the rebound to make it 2-1 to Regent in the 60th minute.

Blues looked for a response and pushed as the game entered its final stages and with 90 played they got a chance to earn a point.

Cole chased a long ball and saw a shot saved, but the rebound ricocheted to Timothy Monsheju and he was brought down which left the referee with no option but to point to the spot.

Wingate captain Cronin stepped up and showed a cool head to drill into the corner for his ninth goal of the campaign.

There was still time for Ola Williams to receive a red card, but Blues were smiling at the end after earning a first point of the new year.

While the north Londoners remain in the bottom three, they will look to use this as a springboard to climbing the table.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Highgate CPZ: Traders’ fears as Camden Council gives green light to high street parking restrictions

Elspeth Clements and Michael Hammerson stand next to a sign with Highgate's current parking hours. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead restaurant goes bust owing £346,000 to creditors - including butcher’s shop next door

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Kentish Town burglar jailed for keeping shotgun

No split loyalties for Spurs fan Troy Townsend ahead of watching son Andros face Tottenham Hotspur with Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko (right) and Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic: Nigel French/PA Images).

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Most Read

Highgate CPZ: Traders’ fears as Camden Council gives green light to high street parking restrictions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hampstead restaurant goes bust owing £346,000 to creditors - including butcher’s shop next door

#includeImage($article, 225)

Kentish Town burglar jailed for keeping shotgun

No split loyalties for Spurs fan Troy Townsend ahead of watching son Andros face Tottenham Hotspur with Crystal Palace

#includeImage($article, 225)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey knocked off top spot thanks to late goal

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou looks on from the touchline at Coles Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hendon held to draw at Beaconsfield

Danny Boness watches as a Beaconsfield free kick sails safely over his goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

WSL: Reading 0 Arsenal 3

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Spot-on Cronin secures Blues much-needed point

Wingate & Finchley captain Sean Cronin challenges for the ball against Brightlingsea Regent (pic: Martin Addison).

Townsend helps knock old club Tottenham out of the FA Cup

Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend scores his side's second goal of the game against Tottenham Hotspur from the penalty spot during the FA Cup fourth round match at Selhurst Park (pic: Victoria Jones/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists