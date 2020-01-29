Wingate crash out of county cup to Brentford

Middlesex County Cup: Wingate & Finchley 0 Brentford 1

Wingate & Finchley crashed out of the Middlesex County Cup in the quarter-finals with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Brentford.

A 47th minute strike from 18-year-old Brentford B forward Gustav Mogensen sealed the Bees progress while the Blues exit that competition.

It was a bright start for the hosts as Sean Grace had the ball in the back of the net in the third minute of play but it was ruled out for offside.

Moments later Fredrik Hammar forced Fergal Hale-Brown into a good save out for a corner, which was deflected for another corner, before Wingate eventually cleared.

In the 28th minute Brentford had the ball in the back of the net, tapping in from Hale-Brown's parry but it was adjudged offside.

They went into the break goalless but it only took two minutes from the restart for the visitors to score as Mogensen was played through and kept his composure to slot the ball past Hale-Brown.

The Danish youngster then nearly doubled his rally but Hale-Brown made a smart stop to keep the header out and give Wingate a life line.

Hale-Brown then pulled off a few more saves before Wingate had another chance of their own in the 84th minute as Alan Fleming took the ball down and shot, with Grace having a go from the rebound.

They couldn't find an equaliser and Brentford progress into the semi-finals.

Wingate & Finchley: Hale-Brown, Ifil, Farrell, Oluwatimilehin, Eales (Sayoud 82), Grace, Ruff, Tejan-Sie (Platt 62), Akinsanya, Jellis (Fleming 68), Kennedy.

Unused subs: Wood-Garness and Gore.