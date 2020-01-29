Search

Advanced search

Wingate crash out of county cup to Brentford

PUBLISHED: 08:40 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:40 29 January 2020

Luke Ifil of Wingate and Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Luke Ifil of Wingate and Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Middlesex County Cup: Wingate & Finchley 0 Brentford 1

Wingate & Finchley crashed out of the Middlesex County Cup in the quarter-finals with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Brentford.

A 47th minute strike from 18-year-old Brentford B forward Gustav Mogensen sealed the Bees progress while the Blues exit that competition.

It was a bright start for the hosts as Sean Grace had the ball in the back of the net in the third minute of play but it was ruled out for offside.

Moments later Fredrik Hammar forced Fergal Hale-Brown into a good save out for a corner, which was deflected for another corner, before Wingate eventually cleared.

You may also want to watch:

In the 28th minute Brentford had the ball in the back of the net, tapping in from Hale-Brown's parry but it was adjudged offside.

They went into the break goalless but it only took two minutes from the restart for the visitors to score as Mogensen was played through and kept his composure to slot the ball past Hale-Brown.

The Danish youngster then nearly doubled his rally but Hale-Brown made a smart stop to keep the header out and give Wingate a life line.

Hale-Brown then pulled off a few more saves before Wingate had another chance of their own in the 84th minute as Alan Fleming took the ball down and shot, with Grace having a go from the rebound.

They couldn't find an equaliser and Brentford progress into the semi-finals.

Wingate & Finchley: Hale-Brown, Ifil, Farrell, Oluwatimilehin, Eales (Sayoud 82), Grace, Ruff, Tejan-Sie (Platt 62), Akinsanya, Jellis (Fleming 68), Kennedy.

Unused subs: Wood-Garness and Gore.

Most Read

Just A Minute host and NW3-stalwart Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

Nicholas Parsons with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

‘Much-needed spruce up’: Camden Town Hall refurbishment costs rise to £63m

Camden Town Hall has been closed since August 2018. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Euston murder: Drill music manager Bright Akinleye, 22, killed for social media revenge, Old Bailey hears

Bright Akinleye was fatally stabbed in Starcross Street, Euston. Picture: Met Police

Muswell Hill groups welcome council plans to earmark site for new council housing

Avenue Mews, Muswell Hill. Picture: Google

Most Read

Just A Minute host and NW3-stalwart Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

Nicholas Parsons with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

‘Much-needed spruce up’: Camden Town Hall refurbishment costs rise to £63m

Camden Town Hall has been closed since August 2018. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Euston murder: Drill music manager Bright Akinleye, 22, killed for social media revenge, Old Bailey hears

Bright Akinleye was fatally stabbed in Starcross Street, Euston. Picture: Met Police

Muswell Hill groups welcome council plans to earmark site for new council housing

Avenue Mews, Muswell Hill. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate crash out of county cup to Brentford

Luke Ifil of Wingate and Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Hampstead pull off a gutsy victory at lowly Welwyn to remain in promotion battle

Hampstead celebrating their victory over Welwyn on the weekend (Pic: Jon Boyle)

Allinson delighted with impact of squad changes as Hendon’s winning run continues

Joe White beats Cameron Plain in the Wimborne goal to increase Hendon's lead (pic DBeechPhotography)

Dart selected for Great Britain Fed Cup qualifier team

Hampstead tennis player Harriet Dart. Picture: PA Wire

Nketiah: ‘It’s a dream to play for Arsenal’

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah during the FA Cup fourth round match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: John Walton/PA
Drive 24