Search

Advanced search

Wingate manager Knight confident they could have beaten Bowers

PUBLISHED: 15:09 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 18 February 2020

Tommy Tejan-Sie fires a shot towards goal against Bowers & Pitsea (Pic: Martin Addison)

Tommy Tejan-Sie fires a shot towards goal against Bowers & Pitsea (Pic: Martin Addison)

martin.addison@btinternet.com

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight is confident that they could have sealed another victory if they didn't go down to 10-men in their 2-2 draw with Bowers & Pitsea.

The Blues twice came from behind to earn a point from the encounter thanks to goals from Kane Farrell and Luke Ifil at the Maurice Rebak Stadium to make it five unbeaten in all competitions.

In the 58th minute of play Sean Grace was sent off and Bowers were awarded a second penalty of the match but goalkeeper Shane Gore saved it to keep the score at 1-1 before both teams scored again.

"I think that was the least we deserved on the day, I'm convinced that with 11 players we would have won the game pretty comfortably, so it's disappointing in one aspect but obviously if you're 2-1 down with 10-men and you get a point you have to be pleased.

"Conditions were horrendous, as everywhere around the country, so fair play for us for even being able to get the game on."

You may also want to watch:

The boss admitted he was fairly happy with the first-half performance despite trailing 1-0 at the break thanks to a penalty shot goal from Bradley Warner.

"First-half we were against the wind and conditions, and only conceded a very dubious penalty to go in at half-time 1-0 down, so I was relevantly happy that we were only one down and the fact that I didn't think it was a penalty in the first place.

"We came out in the second-half strong, used the conditions well, and scored directly from a corner which was obviously slightly wind assisted.

"Then straight after we shot ourselves in the foot as we conceded a penalty and had a man sent off in the same incident, again I think it was the wrong decision from the referee, not so much the penalty but the red card.

"Luckily enough Shane Gore saved the penalty but we were down to 10-men for the last half an hour, which was always going to be down, and we did go 2-1 down.

"Fair play to the boys, showed great character with 10-men, made some substitutes we kept going and managed to sneak an equaliser."

Most Read

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

Spotted: Foxes enjoy morning stretch in Muswell Hill garden

Muswell Hill foxes. Picture: ruffco.studio

The €15m Van Gogh that was once sold by a north London junk shop for just £45

From Dickinson, specialist James Roundell and managing director Emma Ward with Van Gogh’s Peasant Woman in front of a Farmhouse. Picture: Martin Bailey

Crouch End car park crash: Elderly driver escapes without injury

The crash happened in Park Road. Picture: Liam Coleman

Most Read

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

Spotted: Foxes enjoy morning stretch in Muswell Hill garden

Muswell Hill foxes. Picture: ruffco.studio

The €15m Van Gogh that was once sold by a north London junk shop for just £45

From Dickinson, specialist James Roundell and managing director Emma Ward with Van Gogh’s Peasant Woman in front of a Farmhouse. Picture: Martin Bailey

Crouch End car park crash: Elderly driver escapes without injury

The crash happened in Park Road. Picture: Liam Coleman

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Heung-Min Son injury is ‘massive blow’ to Spurs says Winks

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Wingate manager Knight confident they could have beaten Bowers

Tommy Tejan-Sie fires a shot towards goal against Bowers & Pitsea (Pic: Martin Addison)

Arsenal duo in England squad for SheBelieves Cup

England's Leah Williamson (left) and team-mates Millie Bright celebrate after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup, round of Sixteen match at Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Spurs suffer huge injury blow with Heung-Min Son suffering a fractured arm

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (left) and Aston Villa's Bjorn Engels battle for the ball

Highgate composer Debbie Wiseman releases The Mythos Suite

Stephen Fry and Debbie Wiseman OBE picture credit Marcus Maschwitz
Drive 24