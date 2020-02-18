Wingate manager Knight confident they could have beaten Bowers

Tommy Tejan-Sie fires a shot towards goal against Bowers & Pitsea (Pic: Martin Addison) martin.addison@btinternet.com

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight is confident that they could have sealed another victory if they didn't go down to 10-men in their 2-2 draw with Bowers & Pitsea.

The Blues twice came from behind to earn a point from the encounter thanks to goals from Kane Farrell and Luke Ifil at the Maurice Rebak Stadium to make it five unbeaten in all competitions.

In the 58th minute of play Sean Grace was sent off and Bowers were awarded a second penalty of the match but goalkeeper Shane Gore saved it to keep the score at 1-1 before both teams scored again.

"I think that was the least we deserved on the day, I'm convinced that with 11 players we would have won the game pretty comfortably, so it's disappointing in one aspect but obviously if you're 2-1 down with 10-men and you get a point you have to be pleased.

"Conditions were horrendous, as everywhere around the country, so fair play for us for even being able to get the game on."

The boss admitted he was fairly happy with the first-half performance despite trailing 1-0 at the break thanks to a penalty shot goal from Bradley Warner.

"First-half we were against the wind and conditions, and only conceded a very dubious penalty to go in at half-time 1-0 down, so I was relevantly happy that we were only one down and the fact that I didn't think it was a penalty in the first place.

"We came out in the second-half strong, used the conditions well, and scored directly from a corner which was obviously slightly wind assisted.

"Then straight after we shot ourselves in the foot as we conceded a penalty and had a man sent off in the same incident, again I think it was the wrong decision from the referee, not so much the penalty but the red card.

"Luckily enough Shane Gore saved the penalty but we were down to 10-men for the last half an hour, which was always going to be down, and we did go 2-1 down.

"Fair play to the boys, showed great character with 10-men, made some substitutes we kept going and managed to sneak an equaliser."