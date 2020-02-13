Wingate boss Knight insists Bowers & Pitsea should be wary of his Blues dangermen

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight insists Bowers & Pitsea should be more wary of them than the other way around ahead of their encounter this weekend.

The Blues welcome the mid-table outfit to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday as they look to make it three consecutive victories in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Knight's side are still second from bottom after back-to-back wins but will be hoping they can continue their good form to push clear of the relegation zone in the coming weeks.

"I always do my homework, I know about all of the teams in this division, and they've got a couple of dangerous players but at the same time we've got lots of dangerous players," Knight said.

"They should be a little bit more worried about us, I would hope, as we know lately we've been more solid at the back as we've only conceded one in the last three.

"We feel we will always score so the key for me is can we keep clean sheets and when we do I'm confident we'll create the chances to win the game."

The former Harlow Town assistant manager knows it will be a tough test against Rob Small's side who comfortably sealed the Isthmian North title last term to earn promotion, adding: "It's another big game for us at home, they're a strong side, they got promoted last year and have fared pretty well in the division.

"We played them a while ago in the league cup and performed well on the day, so hopefully we'll be able to do the same once again, but I'm under no illusions it's going to be a tough game.

"The thing I said to our players at half-time against East Thurrock is we can't afford to close the gap against everybody, we're not good enough to just turn up and win games, we have to be at our best to get results.

"It will be the same again on Saturday and hopefully we'll be able to get another three points."

*Wingate & Finchley beat Corinthian Casuals 1-0 in the London Senior Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, after a 52nd-minute goal from Great Evans, who took the ball down in the box and poked it past the keeper.

Blues will travel to Hendon or Balham in the last four.