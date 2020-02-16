Wingate & Finchley continue unbeaten run to boost survival hopes

Luke Ifil of Wingate and Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier Division: Wingate & Finchley 2 Bowers & Pitsea 2

Wingate & Finchley made it three games unbeaten in the Isthmian Premier Division as they drew 2-2 with Bowers & Pitsea.

The Blues twice came from behind to earn a point from the encounter thanks to goals from Kane Farrell and Luke Ifil at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 24th minute and up stepped Bradley Warner who slotted it past experienced goalkeeper Shane Gore.

Wingate headed into the half-time break trailing by one goal although 12 minutes into the second-half they levelled the score through Kane Farrell.

Storm Dennis played a part in the equaliser as the wind blew Farrell's corner straight into the back of the net.

Not even a minute later Blues defender Sean Grace was sent off and Bowers were awarded a second penalty in the match.

This time Gore got down to his right and palmed it clear, the follow-up was then dragged wide.

In the 73rd minute Rob Small's Bowers did restore their lead as midfielder Jamie Dicks found the back of the net as he drilled an effort underneath Gore.

Substitute Luke Ifil nabbed an equaliser of the stroke of full-time as his cross squirmed in through the goalkeeper.

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Doyle, Farrell, Rifat, Eales, Grace, Shomotun (Bancroft 22), Tejan-Sie, Evans (Antwi 74), Jelis, Kennedy (Ifil 66).

Unused subs: Ruff and Platt.

Bowers & Pitsea: Chafer, Thomas, Stephen, Lee, Cornhill, Leahy, Monville, Sartain, Manor, Warner, Dicks.

Unused subs: Bransgrove, Adeyemi, Norton, Gardner, Baker.