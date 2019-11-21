Wingate & Finchley seal Trophy victory over Bowers & Pitsea

Henry Ochieng of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Velocity Trophy: Wingate & Finchley 2 Bowers & Pitsea 0

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wingate & Finchley nabbed a 2-0 victory over their Isthmian Premier rivals Bowers & Pitsea in the Velocity Trophy to make it back-to-back cup wins.

Goals from Alan Fleming and Charlie Ruff sealed the win for Wingate against Bowers who went down to 10-men just before the half-time break at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

Fleming converted from close range from Luke fil's cross, as his effort went in off the post to give them a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.

Two minutes later attacker Ruff set himself before firing past former Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer inside the box to make it 2-0 which they took into the half-time break.

You may also want to watch:

Callum Leahy as wsent off for the visitors after bringing down Fleming just outside the box in the 47th minute of the match.

Shortly after Ruff had an effort denied from point blank range and pushed out for a corner, but nothing came from it.

Wingate had a number of chances but Bowers held firm and defender well with 10-men in the latter stages of the match.

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Ifil, Abrahams (O'Keefe 68), Rifat (Oluwatimilehin 67), Hall (Njie 77), Grace, Ochieng, Tejan-Sie (Platt 63), Fleming, Ruff (Dupray 81), Kennedy.

Bowers & Pitsea: Chafer, Wind, Stephen, Dicks (Hine 90), Lee, Leahy, Monville (McCoy 77), Sartain, Manor, Trendall, Sims (Baker 51).

Unused subs: Thomas.