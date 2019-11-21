Search

'It's something I think we can win' - Wingate & Finchley boss Knight targets success in Isthmian League Cup

PUBLISHED: 06:30 22 November 2019

Tanasheh Abrahams of Wingate. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Tanasheh Abrahams of Wingate. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight says he will be taking this Saturday's Isthmian League Cup game against Bowers & Pitsea seriously because it is a competition he thinks his side can win.

The Blues threw away a two-goal lead against Worthing on Saturday to lose 3-2 but bounced back in the London Senior Cup against Dulwich Hamlet on Tuesday with a 3-2 win.

Knight's side sit 19th in the Isthmian Premier Division but now switch their attentions to the cup against a Bowers side who are two places above them in the division.

The Wingate boss has high ambitions for the competition but admits a run of cup games comes as a frustration.

"I said to the players that I want to win something," he said.

"You don't get many opportunities to win a cup.

"It's frustrating having three cup games on the bounce. We need league points which is the most important thing.

"The league cup is something I think we can win. We can beat anyone on our day.

"I will be going strong and hopefully we can get through.

"They are down around where we are in the league.

"If we play like we have been and cut out the individual errors then we can go in without any fear."

