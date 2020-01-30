Wingate & Finchley boss Knight hoping new additions can help them push on

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch and Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight is hoping new additions can help them push on as they look to pull themselves off the foot of the league table.

The Blues travel to Bishop's Stortford on Saturday on the back of a more positive week as they drew 0-0 with Brightlingsea Regent last weekend and put in a good performance against Brentford B in the Middlesex County Cup.

Knight has captured the signings of defender Chris Doyle and attackers Fumnaya Shomotun and Jamie Jellis to bolster his options and said: "We've brought in three new faces, it's no secret I've been looking to add some extra quality, so we added experience in terms of Chris Doyle, the former Potters Bar captain - he came in and shored up the defence nicely for us.

"In the attacking areas I've brought in Jamie Jellis from Stevenage on loan and he did really well and 'Fo' Shotomun on a dual registeration from Wealdstone.

"I'm grateful to receive the help and he looked really sharp, so will hopefully be someone that will help us in the attacking areas moving forward."

The trio all played in the Regent draw and are expected to play once again this weekend at 16th-placed Stortford.

Wingate sit bottom of the Isthmian League Premier Division table but the manager says they remain confident as they fear no opposition in the league.

"The honest answer is I think we can go and get a result every game, although I've not been proved right very often so far," Knight admitted.

"There is no team in this division that we fear and I know if we turn up that we can go and win games.

"Stortford was one of my first games in charge a couple of months back and it was a close game. We lost on the night 2-1, but they're a team we know all about as we've done our homework.

"We know their strengths and hopefully their weaknesses that we can attack.

"I'll go there full of confidence and I will still try to instil that into the boys as we need a win."