Wingate fall short despite strong effort against Stortford

PUBLISHED: 08:08 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:08 23 October 2019

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Isthmian Premier League: Wingate & Finchley 1 Bishop's Stortford 2

Wingate & Finchley crashed to a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Bishop's Stortford to keep them in the bottom three of the Isthmian Premier League.

Early goals from Ryan Henshaw and Shomari Barnwell sealed the three points for Jamie Cureton's side despite Tommy Tejan-Sie clawing one back for the Blues at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

In the 11th minute the visitors broke the deadlock as Alfie Mason's floated corner to the far post was headed back across by Ryan Henshaw and dipped inside the net.

Two minutes later Shomari Barnwell cut inside from the right and fired a shot into the top corner to give his side a 2-0 lead.

Wingate did however pull one back in the 32nd minute as Eoin McKeown and Alphanso Kennedy linked up nicely before Tejan-Sie guided the ball home after latching onto a cross from the latter.

Moments later and they almost levelled the score as Kennedy's shot rolled past Frederick Burbidge but was hacked off the line.

Wingate piled the pressure on in the second-half with a number of chances but couldn't convert any of them which meant they fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Ifil, Abrahams, Rifat, Forino-Joseph, Grace, Fleming (Michael-Percil 63), Ochieng (Ruff 71), McKeown, Tejan-Sie, Kennedy.

Unused subs: Oluwatimilehin, Njie, Dupray.

Bishop's Stortford: Burbidge, Sampayo, Thomas, Henshaw, Charles (Greene 67), Warman, Chiedozie (Cureton 80), Mason, Haines, Gregan, Barnwell.

Unused subs: Mycroft-Edwards, Robbins, Johnson.

