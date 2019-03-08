Wingate add friendly with Aldershot to schedule

General view looking towards the main stand at Wingate & Finchley's Maurice Rebak Stadium (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

New Blues boss Steve Clark will be on the touchline against old boss Anwar Uddin, who is now assistant manager at Aldershot Town

Wingate & Finchley's pre-season will begin next Tuesday (July 9) when Stevenage make the trip to Summers Lane.

The friendly is one of the Blues most impressive this summer with the League Two outfit set to bring a strong team to N12.

Stevenage finished 10th in the division last season and only missed out on a spot in the play-offs on the final day.

Tuesday's friendly will give Wingate goalkeeper Shane Gore the chance to face his old club too.

Blues' long-serving ace spent time at Stevenage in the 2005/06 campaign, but only made a handful of appearances for Borough.

In addition to the visit of Dino Maamria's side, the Isthmian Premier outfit will also play entertain Aldershot Town at the Maurice Rebak Stadium this summer.

The Shots, who will ply their trade in the National League for this upcoming campaign after they were handed a reprieve from relegation last month, will travel to north London on Tuesday, July 16.

Wingate boss Steve Clark said: "Looking forward to hosting Aldershot on the 16th.

"Also looking forward to seeing Anwar Uddin (Shots' assistant manager) with initials on attire. Needless to say we are looking forward to it. Thank you to Aldershot and welcome to the Maurice Rebak Stadium."