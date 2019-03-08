Search

Isthmian Premier: Wingate & Finchley 1 Haringey Borough 0

PUBLISHED: 17:05 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 26 August 2019

Shane Gore of Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Wingate & Finchley earned the north London bragging rights over local rivals Haringey on Bank Holiday Monday.

Alphanso Kennedy claimed the only goal of the game at the Maurice Rebak Stadium, as the Blues ended Borough's 100 per cent record in the league, which saw them knocked off top spot.

Shane Gore was forced into a low save at his near post with only four minutes gone, but the Blues had a great chance on the quarter-hour mark as Anthony Mendy's curling shot was pushed wide by Valery Pajetat.

Henry Ochieng fired over midway through the half, while Mendy was also too high as he looked to convert Luke Ifil's low ball into the box.

The hosts made a bright start to the second half, on a scorching hot day, without managing to test Pajetat.

And Olumide Oluwatimilehin fired into the side netting on 62 minutes after some nice build-up play from the home side.

The deadlock was broken 16 minutes from time, though, when Oluwatimilehin played a lovel ball over the top of the Haringey defence from deep and Kennedy ran on to slot across Pajetat and into the far corner of the net.

The goalscorer made way for Roman Michael-Percis moments later and Wingate had a chance to double their advantage when they were awarded a penalty on 80 minutes.

But Sean Cronin saw his spot-kick blocked by the legss of Pajetat, giving Haringey a boost for the closing stages, although they could not capitalise.

Wingate: Gore, Ifil, Abrahams, Rifat, Hall, Cronin, Ochieng, Oluwatimilehin, Kennedy (Michael-Percil 76), Mendy (Njie 84), Tejan-Sie.

Unsued subs: Eadie, Smith, Morgan.

Haringey: Pajetet, Richards, Kisitu, Stone, Alexandrou, Rowe, Edwards (Ademiluyi 59), Staunton (Aresti 70), Solomou, Durojaiye, McDonald.

Unused subs: Demetriou, Casillas Carro, Mitchell.

Attendance: 231.

