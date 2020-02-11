Wingate boss Knight pleased to see Kennedy and Ruff step up in late victory

Charlie Ruff of Wingate & Finchley celebrates a goal (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight pleased to see attacking duo of Alphanso Kennedy and Charlie Ruff step up as they made it back-to-back wins in the league.

Two late goals from Alphanso Kennedy and Charlie Ruff sealed a 2-1 win for the Blues despite an early strike from East Thurrock United's Darren Foxley at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

And the boss was pleased to see both shine after their struggles to find a natural goal scorer so far this campaign.

"We've been struggling for a regular centre-forward all season, so people like Kennedy and Ruff need to step up and score goals, and in fairness to Kennedy in the last three or four games he's really stepped up and looked a threat so it was nice for him to get a goal," the boss said.

"Charlie Ruff who has been out on the side recently and a bit disappointed in himself to be so, showed his worth by coming on and scoring with a really good finish."

The win meant Wingate are now second from bottom in the Isthmian Premier Division and have boosted their chances of survival by closing the points margin on a few teams above them.

"I don't know about turned a corner, but we're in a good little period now, two wins in a row which although is not a lot in the grand scheme of things is big for us in that we haven't managed to string two wins in a row together,"

"Momentum wise really good, we had a below-par first-half, but second-half I thought we were excellent."

Knight did also admit it was nice to be on the other side of late goals as too many times this season it has been his side to suffer in the late stages.

"That has been a familiar story so it was nice for a change that it was us that came good late on and to be honest with you in the second-half there was only one team that was going to win it.

"We were pressing and pushed East Thurrock back, we scored two really good goals from nice bits of play, and it was just really good to get over the line with a win as we deserved it.

"Lots of times this season I've been moaning about bad luck and that sort of thing, but fully-deserved, and anyone there watching the game would have said the same."