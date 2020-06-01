Wingate & Finchley turn to crowdfunding in order to get through Covid-19 pandemic

Wingate & Finchley celebrates Luke Ifil's late equaliser against Bowers & Pitsea (Pic: Martin Addison) martin.addison@btinternet.com

Wingate and Finchley have started a crowdfunding page to help the club through these uncertain times during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wingate & Finchley in action against Margate earlier this season in the Trophy (Pic: Martin Addison) Wingate & Finchley in action against Margate earlier this season in the Trophy (Pic: Martin Addison)

The Blues, who are a semi-professional football club run solely by a team of volunteers, is aiming to raise a total of £10,000 to go towards sustaining the club’s community-led football projects.

The club give children from the age of seven a pathway into semi-professional and professional football while also having a dedicated disability and mental health programmes.

The club statement said: “Coronovirus has had a terrible impact on society as a whole and as a football club we are sadly not immune to its effects.

“Unfortunately significant reductions to our key revenue streams has hit us hard, as we strive to continue to give back to the local community.

“When the season suddenly came to a halt, the income from both football and the use of our amazing facilities also ended.

“Unfortunately, the emergency funding by the Football Association and Premier League to lower levels of football have only found their way to National League clubs and above - it has not come lower down the Pyramid (i.e. to our level) and that leaves us in a difficult financial position.

“We are therefore appealing to our fans, the local community and the non-league family to help us bridge the financial losses we are suffering.”

Anyone who decides to donate will be rewarded, £25 will get you a place in a prize draw, £50 will get your name on the wall of fame and prize draw entry, £100 will get you a spot on the wall of fame and personal thank you, £150 will get you matchday hospitality and you can be a mascot.

For £200 you will get a season ticket and an awards night invitation, £250 will make you a matchday sponsor, £300 will be a full page advert in the programme, £350 you’ll get a five-year mini season ticket for 10 games a season, £500 will get you a pitch side advert board, and £650 will let you hire the stadium for a match.

If you want to feature for the team you can pay £1,000 to play in a pre-season friendly and for £1,500 you can sponsor the shirts or get a life-time season ticket.

Visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/wingatefinchley to donate.