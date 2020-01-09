Wingate manager Knight is eager for results over good displays as they sit bottom

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight says he is 'bored' of good performances with a lack of results as they head into a clash with Cheshunt.

The Blues welcome Craig Edward's outfit to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday as they look to pull themselves off the foot of the Isthmian League Premier Division table.

The Ambers sit 18th in the table, just four points above Wingate, and boss Knight sees it as a good opportunity to start turning their fortunes around.

"They're a team that is in and around us, four points ahead of us at the moment," Knight said. "No game at this stage of the season is a must-win, but it's a game that has taken on greater importance on the back of the defeat to Leatherhead.

"We need a win, that's a simple fact, we need to get points on the board and see these games out when we're playing well.

"I'm bored of singing the praises of my team and saying we're playing good football and that we've got good players as we're not getting good results.

"Ultimately we're all judged on results, playing good football is not enough for the players to keep their places in the team, and in the end it won't be enough for me to stay in my job.

"We need to start winning games and Saturday is a perfect chance to do that against a team that we know all about.

"We know they're going to be very direct, so we've got to be able to deal with that, and it will be a case of whether I've got the men within our team that will stand up and be counted in what has become a relegation fight."

Cheshunt have a few former Wingate players among their line-up, including Tanasheh Abrahams and Sean Cronin.

"I'd like to think that they've got players that we don't want anymore, but at the same time it gives those players a real point to prove," added Knight.

"I know certainly from my playing career that whenever I played against a team that released me I would always go back with a point to prove. So I'm sure those players that have gone to Cheshunt, which I consider a step down, will have a point to prove.

"Hopefully my players will also want to prove the point that I've done the right thing of letting those players go instead of them."