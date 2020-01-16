Search

Wingate & Finchley boss Knight not worried about relegation

PUBLISHED: 08:00 17 January 2020

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight insists they do not fear relegation from the Isthmian Premier Division despite sitting bottom.

The Blues will travel away to the War Memorial Sports Ground on Saturday to take on high-flying Carshalton Athletic as they look to end miserable run of form and climb out of the drop zone.

But they know it will be a tough task against Peter Adeniyi's men who have had an impressive season so far.

"We're not worried in terms of relegation, we know there is plenty of games to go, and plenty of points to play for," Knight said.

"Performances are ok, but it's the points that count, and perhaps I'd be happier with a horrible performance and a 1-0 win one week."

Wingate lost 2-0 to the Robins when they last met.

"We played them not that long ago at home and ran them close, which has been the story with majority of the teams that we've played.

"We know all about them, what know what we need to do, they're a good side, they're well organised, play good football and have a good manager who knows what he is doing.

"We need to go there and put in a performance similar to what we did at Cray and hopefully come out on the right side this time round."

Although the boss was frustrated that they had their Velocity Trophy tie with Margate postponed on Tuesday evening.

"It's a shame that our cup game was called off as that would have allowed me to look at something slightly different in preparation for Carshalton but unfortunately that wasn't to be."

They head into the clash on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Cheshunt on the weekend.

"Definitely disappointed, we were ok in the first-half, but conceded a sloppy goal from a long throw that we knew all about and didn't defend properly.

"Second-half we came out, showed a bit of a reaction that I was looking for, and dominated the majority of the half.

"I think the only time they attacked was when they broke away and scored a penalty, so it was really disappointing from our perspective not to have at least got a point from the game."

