Wingate & Finchley manager Knight delighted to build confidence with Bowers win

Charlie Ruff of Wingate & Finchley scores and celebrates with his team mates (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight is delighted to build some confidence with a 2-0 win over league rivals Bowers & Pitsea in the Velocity Trophy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goals from Alan Fleming and Charlie Ruff sealed the win for Wingate against Bowers who went down to 10-men just before the half-time break at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

That result made it back-to-back wins for Knight's men as they also sealed a 3-2 victory over National League South outfit Dulwich Hamlet in the London Senior Cup last mid-week.

"It was good to get another win on the board, we uttered to the boys beforehand that we've won the odd game here and there, but we need to get on a run so to win two in a row is nice.

"We were really good first-half, second-half I wasn't so pleased, but it was good to get the win."

The former Harlow Town assistant manager was keen to praise attacker Charlie Ruff who netted in the match.

"He's been excellent the last few weeks, the best thing for me is that he is taking on board the things we're asking him to do, that are not necessarily his natural game.

"We all know he has got bundles and bundles of talent, but he just needs to harness it in the right areas, and he seems to be doing that at the moment.

You may also want to watch:

"From his perspective he seems to be playing really well, he's getting goals, and he's making himself a real fixture of the team which he wasn't when we first came in.

"I targeted Charlie to be more than just an impact player and he's doing that at the moment."

Knight also feels the run of cup games has been good for him to assess the squad and gives him more options to choose from in the coming weeks.

"We've got a squad of 19/20 players and it's difficult to keep everyone happy and the more of these cup competitions that we're in, we obviously want to win them, but at the same time we want to give other boys a chance to impress and get themselves into the team for the league games.

"With the two games we've had and the one tonight (Tuesday) they've all been aiming towards the big game at Enfield on Saturday.

"People are giving me problems which is what I want."

Wingate will travel away to Silver Jubilee Park this evening (Tuesday) to face old rivals Hendon in the Middlesex Senior Cup.

"It will be good to see where we are against a team at the same level but in a different division.

"I know it's a big little rival and a big one for the football club to try get one over on Hendon."