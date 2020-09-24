Wingate boss Knight knows Folkestone is a tough place to visit but is very confident

Sam Tring and Samir Bihmoutine modelling the new Wingate & Finchley kits (Pic: Wingate & Finchley) Archant

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight says Folkestone Invicta is one of the toughest places to visit in the Isthmian League Premier Division, but remains confident of his side’s chances.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight (Pic: Martin Addison) Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight (Pic: Martin Addison)

The Blues make the trip to Cheriton Road on Saturday for their second league fixture of the season looking to cause an upset against one of the title favourites.

Wingate also faced the same opponents in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup at home onWednesday where they lost 4-1..

“It’s one of the toughest places to go in the league without a doubt, they’re always strong at home, but we went there last year and got a 1-0 win and fully deserved it,” Knight said.

“I’d like to think we’re a better side now, so it’s a big week, and if we can win, then we’ll be in a great position.

“I’m remaining positive. I know we lost on the opening day, but the signs for me were definitely boding well for the season ahead.”

You may also want to watch:

Blues boss Knight bolstered his squad with the addition of former Barnet midfielder Mauro Vilhete late last week.

“It’s a big coup for us, how long we can keep hold of Mauro I’m not too sure, he obviously wants to play as high as possible and get back into the game. It’s one of those where hopefully it benefits us mutually,” he added.

“Hopefully he can help us get some points on the board and we can help push him back where he deserves to be. He trained with us in pre-season, he’s a great lad, and hopefully we can keep him on board for a bit longer.”

Wingate lost 2-1 to Bowers & Pitsea in their home opener but were reduced to 10 men after just 19 minutes when J’Ardell Stirling was sent off.

“It was nice to have a few people there watching and hopefully we put on a decent enough display that some of them will come back, that would be the main positive for us on the day,” said Knight.

“In terms of the game itself I think it was an even game, we had a sending-off after just 19 minutes which really affected the outcome, with 11 men I wouldn’t say we would’ve comfortably won but I was confident we would have gone on to win.

“Even with 10 men I think we were the better side and in the second half we were the ones pushing for the winner, but in the last few minutes the tiredness factor caught up with us, so instead of nicking a win we ended up losing it.”