New Wingate boss Knight is setting the bar high with big ambitions for the campaign

Newly-appointed Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight has high ambitions and he doesn't see the season being a battle against relegation.

Former St Albans City, Chelmsford City, Canvey Island and Billericay Town midfielder Knight took over the reigns for his first league fixture at the weekend when they drew 1-1 with Brightlingsea Regent.

And the former Harlow Town assistant manager feels he has seen enough of the existing squad to be confident that they can start climbing up the Isthmian League Premier Division table.

"I don't look at this squad and see it as a challenge of trying to keep them up," Knight said.

"I'm looking for a lot higher than that and I see this team as being in a false position as there are some good players here."

The former Ware player says the clash against Regent was full of positives and they just need to be more clinical.

"Lots of positives," he added. "Obviously disappointed to concede late on but the overall feeling was positive, especially as we had plenty of chances and if we put even one of them away we would have won.

"When you're near the bottom you forget how to win, so we now have to break that knack."

Knight did reveal there will be the odd change like there is with any new manager as he searches for a prolific striker.

"That's natural, the boys that are already here are good players at this level, and we just need a couple of tweaks," he added.

"It's not the kind of job where I need to bring in 10 players or so, it's just minor tweaks.

"I need to get a goalscorer in, but everyone is after a good goalscorer is the problem, other than that defensively we're solid. We do just lack that real finisher, but that costs a lot of money."

He also revealed he felt the job and timing was right for him.

"I've been an assistant for the last five years and the last couple of years I've felt I was ready for a managerial job," he said.

"I left Harlow at the end of last season and have been watching games since to keep my eye in. I met the owner and spoke about things, and I felt it was the right time."

Blues beat Edgware Town 6-0 in the Middlesex County Cup on Tuesday where Ahmet Rifat made a record 460th club appearance.