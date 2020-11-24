Wingate & Finchley boss Knight itching to get into action after lockdown is lifted

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight is itching to get back into action following the government’s latest announcement of lifting the current lockdown and the return of outdoor sports.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Isthmian League announced action could return on Saturday, December 19 unless clubs agree to play earlier despite the lack of training upon their return.

The Blues have opted to play their FA Trophy firstround tie away to Hornchurch on Tuesday, December 8, before then travelling away to Leatherhead in the Isthmian Premier Division on the Saturday.

“We’re planning to be back in training as soon as we can, we’ve been doing the Zoom training, which is ok and gets you a certain amount of fitness but the quicker we can get back on the pitch the better,” Knight said.

“Our first game is going to be well before that, we’re going to play Hornchurch in the Trophy on Tuesday, December 8.

“Then we’ve arranged our first league game for the 12th away to Leatherhead, so we’ve agreed that with them to start back early, and we’re raring to go.”

He added: “It’s going to be congested whatever you do, but anything you can do to try ease that before the weather kicks in, as they’ll be a lot of games as always that get postponed.

You may also want to watch:

“I also think the longer you are away the longer it takes you to get back into the match fitness element, the boys are ticking over, but it’s the ball work and the tactical stuff that people can start to forget.

“I’m just itching to get back.”

Wingate striker Duane Ofori-Acheampong had signed with Braintree Town on a dual registration to keep playing but only featured once.

“It’s over already, they had a change in management, and Duane played one game and was treated terribly.

“He played 90 minutes, did ok, but they decided they wanted to go in a different direction.

“The point of him going on the dual-registration was to keep Duane playing games as that’s what he needs more than anything as he’s been a long time out of the game.

“We were trying to also do Braintree a favour, but it’s not worked out, but I’ve seen a lot of clubs have let their players do the same.

“It’s a calculated risk as if the more senior clubs want to keep them then I’d expect the player to stay.”