Search

Advanced search

Wingate boss Knight pleased how squad is taking advice on board during pre-season

PUBLISHED: 14:00 10 September 2020

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight (Pic: Martin Addison)

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight (Pic: Martin Addison)

martin.addison@btinternet.com

Wingate and Finchley manager Spencer Knight is delighted with how his squad are taking everything on board after they concluded pre-season with a 3-2 win over Boreham Wood.

Luke Ifil of Wingate and Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019Luke Ifil of Wingate and Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Goals from Bilal Sayoud, Luke Ifil and Souleyman Bakalandwa sealed victory over the National League outfit at Summers Lane as they fought their way back into the contest.

Luke Garrard’s men twice had the lead only to be pegged back before Bakalandwa netted the winner late on.

“I’m really pleased, I thought we played some good football at times, and when they had possession which they were always going to have as they’re a good side we kept our shape well,” Knight said.

“We deserved the win, but what was more pleasing for me was the way the boys are taking on board what we were trying to do.

“Physically they’ve got some big lads, but it was probably a level playing field with our lads being three or four weeks fitter than they are, and I’m not getting ahead of myself that we’ve won against Boreham Wood – it’s more about Bowers & Pitsea in the first match.”

You may also want to watch:

Wood broke the deadlock through Corey Whitely, who recently signed on loan from Newport County, two minutes before the break.

But wingate’s hard work was rewarded five minutes into the second half, when Bilal Sayoud picked up a cross from Capela, who made a key interception, before hammering home to level the game.

The lead would not last 90 seconds, however, as one of Wood’s trialists would hit the back of the net after narrowly missing his first shot, almost straight after the restart.

Ifil hit a second equaliser from long distance on 75 minutes, beating several marking defenders before firing into the back of the net from almost 30 yards.

The game was then put to bed three minutes later, when Bakalandwa cut inside the Woods’ defence and curled the ball in off the underside of the bar, taking the scoreline to 3-2.

Wingate boss Knight is delighted with how his squad is shaping up and added: “I think we’re looking strong, obviously I came in during October last year, and done a bit of reshaping at the back end of last season. I moved on a few that I didn’t think were good enough for us.

“We’ve managed to bring in two or three good additions in the summer and now we’re perhaps two or three away from where I want to be.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mouse droppings, flies on pizzas, out-of-date food - Inside Camden’s zero and one-star restaurants

Camden Council has published inspection reports which led to zero and one-star hygiene ratings for restaurants across the borough. Images: Google.

Haringey councillor suspended from Labour Party after alleged antisemitic Facebook posts

Cllr Noah Tucker (right) says his Facebook posts have been selectively edited to associate him with antisemitism. Picture: David Winskill

‘The land of life’: Muswell Hill’s Michael Rosen on surviving coronavirus, the NHS and returning to writing

Muswell Hill poet Michael Rosen back at Alexandra Palace after spending 47 days in intensive care with coronavirus. Here, he gives a thumbs up to a passer-by, the TV chef John Torode. Picture: Polly Hancock

HS2 protester climbs ‘150ft’ crane at Euston Station in hunger strike

The banner unfurled on Saturday morning read:

Plant-based restaurant moves into old Hampstead Carluccio’s in Rosslyn Hill

Kojo owners Alina and Ryan Jones want to make vegan food more accessible. Picture: Kojo

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Mouse droppings, flies on pizzas, out-of-date food - Inside Camden’s zero and one-star restaurants

Camden Council has published inspection reports which led to zero and one-star hygiene ratings for restaurants across the borough. Images: Google.

Haringey councillor suspended from Labour Party after alleged antisemitic Facebook posts

Cllr Noah Tucker (right) says his Facebook posts have been selectively edited to associate him with antisemitism. Picture: David Winskill

‘The land of life’: Muswell Hill’s Michael Rosen on surviving coronavirus, the NHS and returning to writing

Muswell Hill poet Michael Rosen back at Alexandra Palace after spending 47 days in intensive care with coronavirus. Here, he gives a thumbs up to a passer-by, the TV chef John Torode. Picture: Polly Hancock

HS2 protester climbs ‘150ft’ crane at Euston Station in hunger strike

The banner unfurled on Saturday morning read:

Plant-based restaurant moves into old Hampstead Carluccio’s in Rosslyn Hill

Kojo owners Alina and Ryan Jones want to make vegan food more accessible. Picture: Kojo

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate boss Knight pleased how squad is taking advice on board during pre-season

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight (Pic: Martin Addison)

Team England star Ali Jawad explains how Earlham Primary school helped turn him into the man he is

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 29: Ali Jawad poses during a Team England media opportunity ahead of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, at Studio 99 Fitness centre on March 29, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Commonwealth Games England)

Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson on Gareth Bale talk

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson (Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Wood Green teenager Abraham finishes strong despite bad luck

Brandon Abraham in his car at Donnington (Pic: Paul Abraham)

‘The land of life’: Muswell Hill’s Michael Rosen on surviving coronavirus, the NHS and returning to writing

Muswell Hill poet Michael Rosen back at Alexandra Palace after spending 47 days in intensive care with coronavirus. Here, he gives a thumbs up to a passer-by, the TV chef John Torode. Picture: Polly Hancock