Wingate boss Knight pleased how squad is taking advice on board during pre-season

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight (Pic: Martin Addison) martin.addison@btinternet.com

Wingate and Finchley manager Spencer Knight is delighted with how his squad are taking everything on board after they concluded pre-season with a 3-2 win over Boreham Wood.

Luke Ifil of Wingate and Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 Luke Ifil of Wingate and Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Goals from Bilal Sayoud, Luke Ifil and Souleyman Bakalandwa sealed victory over the National League outfit at Summers Lane as they fought their way back into the contest.

Luke Garrard’s men twice had the lead only to be pegged back before Bakalandwa netted the winner late on.

“I’m really pleased, I thought we played some good football at times, and when they had possession which they were always going to have as they’re a good side we kept our shape well,” Knight said.

“We deserved the win, but what was more pleasing for me was the way the boys are taking on board what we were trying to do.

“Physically they’ve got some big lads, but it was probably a level playing field with our lads being three or four weeks fitter than they are, and I’m not getting ahead of myself that we’ve won against Boreham Wood – it’s more about Bowers & Pitsea in the first match.”

Wood broke the deadlock through Corey Whitely, who recently signed on loan from Newport County, two minutes before the break.

But wingate’s hard work was rewarded five minutes into the second half, when Bilal Sayoud picked up a cross from Capela, who made a key interception, before hammering home to level the game.

The lead would not last 90 seconds, however, as one of Wood’s trialists would hit the back of the net after narrowly missing his first shot, almost straight after the restart.

Ifil hit a second equaliser from long distance on 75 minutes, beating several marking defenders before firing into the back of the net from almost 30 yards.

The game was then put to bed three minutes later, when Bakalandwa cut inside the Woods’ defence and curled the ball in off the underside of the bar, taking the scoreline to 3-2.

Wingate boss Knight is delighted with how his squad is shaping up and added: “I think we’re looking strong, obviously I came in during October last year, and done a bit of reshaping at the back end of last season. I moved on a few that I didn’t think were good enough for us.

“We’ve managed to bring in two or three good additions in the summer and now we’re perhaps two or three away from where I want to be.”