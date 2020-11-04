Wingate manager Knight pleased with personality shown by his squad

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight was pleased with the personality shown as his side progressed in the FA Trophy and fought back to seal a 2-2 draw with high-flying Cheshunt in the league on Tuesday.

Charlie Edwards and substitute Goldy Capela both found the back of the net to earn a point at the Maurice Rebak Stadium and make it six unbeaten in all competitions.

Although the Blues had to rely on a penalty shoot-out after playing out a 1-1 draw with Coggeshall Town at the weekend.

Blues striker Duane Ofori-Acheampong opened the scoring in the 29th minute of play but his goal was cancelled out as the hosts Nnamdi Nwachuku levelled the score in the final minute of play.

They then stepped up to the challenge winning the shoot-out 3-0 to cement a place in the next round.

“We’re always looking to win games, especially at home, but you have to respect the opponent, and they’ve had a good start and are sat second in the league, so it was always going to be a tough game,” Knight said in midweek.

“It was a nice, entertaining game to be fair, two sides trying to play the right way, and it was probably a fair result.

“I’m not going to complain about the point as from our perspective going behind twice showed good personality within the team that we’re not prepared to give up this season.”

Knight added: “The Trophy I thought we played really well and probably should have won the game in normal time, but unfortunately conceded late on, but we showed good character by winning on penalties.

“Obviously it can go either way when it gets to that stage, but I was confident with the boys that we’ve got that they’ve got the composure and quality to tuck those penalties away.

“It was nice to progress, we’re not sure when the next round is going to be, but to bring a few quid in for the club is good.”

Wingate have been drawn away to league rivals Hornchurch in the second round of the Trophy.

“It could have been kinder to us the draw, it’s a tough tie, but we’ve already gone there and won so we’ll be full of confidence as and when the tie gets played,” said Knight.