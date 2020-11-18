Wingate boss Knight insists he must make sure his squad maintain form in lockdown

Charlie Edwards of Wingate & Finchley scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight insists it’s down to himself and his management team to make sure his squad come back with the same momentum after the enforced break due to the second Covid lockdown.

The Blues started the season slowly but really stepped it up, only suffering one defeat in their last six matches in all competitions, including progressing in the FA Trophy.

They are now well into the break after the country headed back into lockdown last week but the boss revealed he has plenty ideas to keep his players active.

“We had a tough first three league games, lost them all, and since then we’ve had one defeat in six in all competitions so it felt like we had turned the corner and started to have more shape to our play,” Knight said.

“Now we’ve got this enforced break, but it’s on us as a management team to try and keep that momentum, even though we’re not going to physically see the players.

“We’ve got a few ideas in place about how we can maintain contact and keep the boys in training really.”

Knight knows he is lucky enough to have good squad competition which means players will have to stay fit in order to keep their place in the team.

“If it is just a month shutdown they can’t give us too long to get ready for the next game as they don’t want the season to run all the way into July and August.

“I think I’m fortunate that I’ve got a honest set of boys that recognise we’re in a decent vein of form and they don’t want to lose that.

“Another good thing for me is that I’ve got competition within the squad so people know that if they come back unfit that they’re just not going to play.

“I trust them and obviously we’ll be keeping an eye on them as much as we can so we can try making sure when it does resume we’re on that front foot again.”

The boss is hoping they will return to action in early December after being delighted about their original return.

“It’s been great the eight games we have played in the league or whatever, it’s been good to be back out there, and putting on a show for the people that can come through the gates.

“There are more important things going on but from our perspective the sooner we can get back playing the better.”