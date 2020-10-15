Wingate boss Knight looking to capitalise on upcoming fixtures

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight is looking to capitalise on games against teams around them in the Isthmian League Premier Division table as they look to push on this season.

The Blues travel away to Merstham on Saturday before hosting Corinthian Casuals at the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Tuesday.

And Knight expects both of those sides to be in similar positions to last season and therefore wants to build on his own side’s positive start to the new league campaign.

“Every game feels like a big game at the moment,” said Knight following a weekend defeat.

“But it’s another team that we feel will be in and around where we want to be in the league, so we need to get the three points and get back on the winning trail.

“We’ll work hard and try to regain that spark in that final third. We’ll still be full of confidence, but it’s one of those that was a little bit of a setback, but we’ll look to get back to it.

“If you look at the league table so far it is pretty much replicating the same as last year, so we know sort of where teams are going to be.

“Merstham and Corinthians are two games that we would highlight and like to get some points out of. Hopefully we can get six points and then things will be looking really well for us in the league.”

Wingate suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Horsham at the weekend, after picking up back-to-back wins in the league prior to that as they defeated Lewes and promotion hopefuls Hornchurch.

Tommy Tejan-Sie helped the Blues take the lead, but they were eventually pegged back by a brace from Rob O’Toole who guided his side to victory on Saturday.

“Horsham are a decent side and they deserved the win, I’m not going to hide from that,” added Knight.

“We didn’t perform on the day up to the standards that we have in the previous two games.

“I think we were fairly solid defensively, but our attacking threat wasn’t really there on the day, and some of the players we rely on to give us that spark didn’t do it on the day.

“No complaints on the result from me.”