Wingate boss Knight believes Lewes clash will be good measuring block

Wingate & Finchley celebrating a goal (Pic: Martin Addison) martin.addison@btinternet.com

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight believes their upcoming clash with Lewes this weekend will be a good measuring block to see if they’ve progressed since last season, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Blues welcome The Rooks to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday in an important clash at this early stage of the season.

Knight’s men were also due to face Kingstonian last night (Wednesday) in another Isthmian League Premier Division match.

“It’s a big game, playing against Lewes who were down and around us last year, and we’d like to think we’ve progressed since then, so it will be a test to see if we have,” Knight said.

“I’ve been to watch them this season already, so we know all about them, it’s just whether we can translate our game plan into a win.

“I’m confident, it’s a home game, and we’ll be looking to get three points.”

Knight added: “We’ve lost the first few league games, which is obviously not what we were trying to do, but there has been some positives and we’ve got to take those.

“We need to get some points on the board sooner rather than later.”

Wingate head into yet another busy week on the back of a tricky run where they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Folkestone Invicta to crash out of the FA Cup last week before then losing to the same opponents by the same scoreline in the league at the weekend, with Chris Doyle and Suleiman Bakalandwa getting late goals in both.

“We need to put things into perspective: they’re a good side and they’re going to be up there challenging come the end of the season,” Knight admitted.

“From my perspective I think the scorelines were disappointing more than anything. I don’t think [in] either of the games the difference between the teams was as wide as the margin would suggest, and that’s what we need to work on.

“If we are going to get beat we need to put up a better fight to try get the victories in the end.

“But there is no shame in losing to Folkestone, as they’re a good side and a lot further down the line in terms of what we are in their progression as a side.”