Wingate boss Knight insists his side should be confident heading into Horsham clash

Suleiman Bakalandwa of Wingate & Finchley and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight says his side should now be full of confidence heading into their clash with Horsham after back-to-back wins in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Charlie Edwards of Wingate & Finchley scores the second goal for his team during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

The Blues welcome The Hornets to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday after winning 4-1 against Lewes on Saturday and pulling off a 3-2 victory over promotion hopefuls Hornchurch at Bridge Avenue on Tuesday.

But the boss knows Horsham will pose a tough test, although he hopes doing his homework on them will pay off.

“They’re a good footballing side, they played Enfield Town, so I’ll get a report on that as we sent someone down to watch that game,” Knight said. “It will be another tough game but we have to be full of confidence after this win, so we can take that into that game, and carry on this run.”

The former Harlow Town assistant manager revealed it was probably his most rewarding week as Wingate boss since taking over following the two wins.

Mauro Vilhete of Wingate & Finchley and Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

“Probably, if I think back to Saturday it was a good performance against a side that are down there, so that in it itself is good, but to come here and get three points against one of the favourites to be promoted and win 3-2 is a big result for us,” he admitted.

“Hopefully that will build the confidence of the boys as well.”

Mauro Vilhete, who was signed following his release from National League side Barnet, is proving to be a huge addition as he netted from free-kick against Hornchurch while Billy Healey and Charlie Edwards scored the others as they fought back from 2-0 down to take the points.

“He’s a top player, he has probably had better performances, but his energy levels are infectious so if the lads see someone with his ability working as hard as that then that rubs off on them as there is no reason why they can’t work that hard,” added Knight.

“He’s a really important player for us and since he has come in he has been top class. Billy Healey has come in and took his chance well, he scored again Saturday, Charlie Edwards with his first one for the club which is really important.

“We keep scoring from crosses, I keep saying it to the lads ‘keep putting balls into the box’, it’s difficult to deal with and defenders at this level don’t like it.”