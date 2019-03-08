Wingate want to keep good run going in Bognor clash as Blues look to move up table

Blues moved out of bottom four last weekend with 4-2 success at home to Potters Bar Town

Wingate & Finchley will bid to claim a third Bostik Premier win in a row when they entertain Bognor Regis Town on Saturday.

The Blues were in impressive form again on Saturday as they eased to a 4-2 success at home to fellow battlers Potters Bar Town.

Dave Norman’s men got off to a good start in that game and eventually took the lead in the ninth minute through Donovan Makoma.

The Maurice Rebak Stadium outfit then doubled their lead five minutes later when Sean Cronin scored from the spot after the hosts were awarded a penalty.

However, Wingate could only take a one-goal lead into half-time after Dernell Wynter pulled one back for Town in the 27th minute.

Anthony Mendy then restored the two-goal lead for the Blues with 20 minutes remaining.

But Bradley Sach’s effort for the Scholars eight minutes later would have sparked nerves in Norman’s side.

Thankfully, the Maurice Rebak Stadium outfit were able to seal the win in stoppage time when Charlie Ruff found the target.

The victory was a second in a row for Wingate, having thrashed relegation-threatened Harlow Town 7-2 the previous week.

The Blues clambered out of the relegation zone with the triumph and also collected their first home win since December 22nd, when they beat Carshalton Athletic.

Norman’s men will hope they do not have to wait as long for their next home win, especially as they host Bognor on Saturday.

The Maurice Rebak Stadium know it will be another difficult task, though, with currently 15 points better off in the table.

The previous meeting between the sides ended in a 4-2 defeat for Wingate on their trip to Bognor in November.

With the Blues just three points above the relegation zone, they know they can ill-afford a repeat of that result this weekend.

Off the back of consecutive wins for the first time since December, confidence is likely to be in Norman’s squad.

Another home victory this weekend would certainly please the faithful at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

With just six games to go in the campaign, things are starting to hot up for Wingate in their battle against relegation and they might be timing their form just right.