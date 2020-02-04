Wingate boss Knight relieved with Bishop's Stortford victory

Shane Gore of Wingate & Finchley (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight admitted it was a huge sense of relief as they ended a 14 games winless run in the Isthmian Premier Division.

A 90th minute strike from Bilal Sayoud sealed the three points for the Blues as they nabbed a 1-0 win over Bishop's Stortford at the ProKit Stadium.

The boss felt they always deserved to win the match but could see it being a goalless draw the way their luck has been of late.

"Relief is probably the right word, we fully-deserved the win, but the way things have been going for us it felt like the goal wasn't going to come," Knight said.

"We missed a penalty earlier in the half and it felt like another one of those days where we were clearly the better side but couldn't get the result, so to pop up with a winner in injury time was nice."

Wingate are still bottom of the Isthmian Premier Division but the boss believes that victory will instil some confidence into his squad.

"The dressing room afterwards was a good place to be and you could feel that relief from the boys as well.

"They know that they've been performing quite well, just not getting the results that we deserve, so to win 1-0 away from home which is the perfect result was pleasing.

"Hopefully now we can take that and the confidence from that, on the back of the draw last week as well, so that's two unbeaten in the league.

"We need to create a bit of a vibe now and continue that on for the rest of the season."

Knight was keen to praise the back four that have been solid of late keeping two clean sheets in their last two matches.

"The clean sheets are no coincidence that it has coincided with the arrival of Chris Doyle and Jake Eales coming back from injury as the pair of them have been outstanding in the last couple of games alongside Sean Grace and Kane Farrell.

"Obviously it's nice for Shane Gore to keep a couple of clean sheets as they've been few and far between this year.

"The whole team has defended better, but particularly the back four, as we've looked solid the last few games and restricted the opposition to not many chances at all which is really pleasing as we've worked hard on that."