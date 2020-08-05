Wingate & Finchley start pre-season with Hanwell Town draw

Wingate & Finchley started their pre-season preparation with a 3-3 draw against Isthmian League South Central outfit Hanwell Town.

Hanwell opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 11th minute of play and they then doubled their lead three minutes before the half-time break to make it 2-0.

The Blues then pulled one goal back after the break but Hanwell then hit back to restore their two-goal cushion.

Wingate then struck from the spot and then a free-kick was poked home to level the score at 3-3 in their first pre-season match.

The Blues will not be revealing any of their upcoming pre-season friendlies to avoid people showing up to watch but they will be posting about the results on their social media channels.

They’re also not revealing any of the goalscorers at games due to many players being on trial or not announced as signing yet.

It is a trip to Canvey Island on Saturday for Wingate next.