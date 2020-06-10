Wingate bag new sponsor in Posh owner MacAnthony as they still bid to raise funds

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony poses with former manager Darren Ferguson (right) (Pic: Chris Radburn/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Wingate & Finchley have been handed a major boost in their bid to survive with Peterborough United owner Darren MacAnthony sponsoring their away shirts for next season.

The 44-year-old has donated £1,500 to be the away shirt sponsor after seeing a tweet from Posh fan and talkSport host Adrian Durham, advertising the club’s crowdfunding appeal.

The Blues put out an appeal last week in order to raise £10,000 to help them survive and have already found themselves nearly at £5,000 – halfway towards the original target.

“I genuinely love football regardless of how some want to paint me. And all of us in EFL need to help our brothers/sisters in non-league and ladies football as times are tough,” MacAnthony told the Peterborough Telegraph.

It is not sure yet what MacAnthony will decide to put on Wingate’s away shirts for the season but the money takes the club closer to the target.

Wingate & Finchley have also decided to show their appreciation to NHS workers with every £10 donated granting free entry to one worker.

If the club hits it’s target of £10,000, that will be 1,000 free tickets to NHS staff members.

Anyone who decides to donate will be rewarded, £25 will get you a place in a prize draw, £50 will get your name on the wall of fame and prize draw entry, £100 will get you a spot on the wall of fame and personal thank you, £150 will get you matchday hospitality and you can be a mascot.

For £200 you will get a season ticket and an awards night invitation, £250 will make you a matchday sponsor, £300 will be a full page advert in the programme, £350 you’ll get a five-year mini season ticket for 10 games a season, £500 will get you a pitch side advert board, and £650 will let you hire the stadium for a match.

If you want to feature for the team you can pay £1,000 to play in a pre-season friendly and for £1,500 you can sponsor the shirts or get a life-time season ticket.

Visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/wingatefinchley to make a donation.