Wingate & Finchley bring in Knight as new manager after parting company with Clark

Steve Clark Manager of Wingate and Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Wingate & Finchley have appointed former Harlow Town assistant manager Spence Knight following the news that the club has parted company with manager Steve Clark and assistant Danny Foster ahead of their match with league leaders Folkestone Invicta.

The former St Albans City, Chelmsford City, Canvey Island and Billericay Town midfielder Knight, was assisting Nicky Ironton on the coaching staff at Ware.

He then joined Harlow Town as assistant manager in 2014 where he spent five years and 270 matches in the dugout.

The Blues will welcome the Kent-based outfit to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday as they look to cause an upset and try claw their way clear of the bottom three.

Clark was only appointed manager of the club back in May ahead of the new season but they find themselves sitting 19th in the league table with just five points after seven games.

"I leave Wingate & Finchley a better manager than when I arrived," Clark said.

"I demanded from the players the same as I did from myself, which was to win or to learn and to have no excuses for achieving neither.

"I'd like to thank everyone associated with the club, especially the devoted fans."

The decision comes off the back of the Blues crashing out of the FA Cup with a 4-2 defeat to Isthmian North outfit Maldon & Tiptree on the weekend.

A hat-trick from Jorome Slew and a solo effort from Charlee Hughes sealed the progress of the Jammers despite goals from Wingate's Ahmet Rifat and Marvin Morgan.

Wingate were on the back foot early on at Isthmian North leaders Maldon after conceding a goal to Joromoe Slew in the 10th minute, but the Blues were back on level terms before half time thanks to Ahmet Rifat.

Charlee Hughes restored Maldon's lead on 56 minutes, but Marvin Morgan levelled for Wingate for a second time just six minutes later.

Slew struck twice in the space of three minutes, though, to secure victory for the hosts, who had won all six of their league matches going into the tie, while Wingate have just one win from seven in the Isthmian Premier.

The Blues are also due to make the trip to Cheshunt on Tuesday evening.