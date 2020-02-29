Isthmian League: Wingate & Finchley 1 Lewes 1

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight looks down at his watch (Pic: Martin Addison) martin.addison@btinternet.com

Wingate & Finchley extended their unbeaten run to six matches with a point against fellow strugglers Lewes on Saturday.

Buoyed by their win at high-flying Folkestone a week earlier, they saw Great Evans almost get in behind the visiting defence in the second minute.

But Lewes took the lead on seven minutes when Ronnie Conlon curled into the top corner of the net from outside the box.

Luke Ifil fired straight at Nathan Stroomberg-Clarke moments later, with Evans curling another effort into the hands of the visiting keeper on 18 minutes.

Ahmet Rifat headed into the side netting midway through the first half and Jayden Antwi had a shot blocked, before Blues got back on level terms on 25 minutes as a deep cross found Rifat to put the ball back into the six-yard box for Evans to find the bottom corner of the net.

Aaron Cosgrove dragged a shot just wide of Shane Gore's near post on the half-hour mark, while Ifil had a left-footed effort deflected wide for Wingate.

Ifil blasted another attempt wide before the break, then saw Rifat head over from a free-kick 10 minutes into the second half.

William Medlock pulled a shot well wide for Lewes just past the hour mark, while Gore made a smart stop at his near post to deny James Hammond from a rapid counter-attack.

Wingate went close to a second on 86 minutes when Kane Farrell's free-kick was tipped over and Sean Grace had a powerful header from the corner blocked on the line, with Rifat's follow-up going wide.

But Gore had to push a long free-kick over in the final minute of normal time to ensure honours finished even, before Tommy Bancroft headed well over in stoppage time.

Wingate: Gore, Doyle, Farrell, Rifat, Eales (Grace 46), Platt, Ifil, Tejan-Sie, Evans, Ruff (Kennedy 80), Antwi (Bancroft 71).

Attendance: 102.