Win against Merstham will make us safe says Haringey Borough boss Loizou

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 March 2020

Chid Onokwai of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Chid Onokwai of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou believes a win at home to Merstham on Saturday will make them safe in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

The Borough secured a first away league win since August on Saturday by beating Bishop's Stortford 2-1 but lost away at Lewes 2-1 on Wednesday.

Merstham have struggled this season and are in desperate need of points to pull themselves away from the relegation zone.

But Loizou has urged his side to stay focused on themselves.

'I think if we win that game we are safe,' he said.

'It puts Merstham in a difficult place then. We're just focused on our own game, that's the aim.'

James Baker had put Bishop's Stortford ahead on Saturday when he bundled home on seven minutes before Roman Michael-Percil saw his penalty saved.

Michael Ademiluyi equalised on 59 minutes through his low strike before Borough won their second penalty when Ademiluyi was fouled, allowing Chid Onokwai to calmly convert.

Olumide Oluwatimilehin and Rakim Richards missed out on Wednesday through injury but Loizou hopes they will be fit in time for Saturday's game.

The Borough boss was pleased to see Onokwai score on his return from injury on Saturday, adding: 'We've missed him. It's good for him to get back.

'It's good for the fans to see him back as well. We got the result we needed.

'We know we are a good side. We know we've had our problems with injuries and it's hard to get a win in this division anyway without the problems we've had.

'It was more relief to be honest with you. It was great for the fans that travelled because we needed a lift.'

On Wednesday, James Hammond opened the scoring for Lewes with a free-kick before Dimitri Hatzimouratis added another right before the break.

Onokwai got a goal back on 71 minutes but Haringey failed to find another.

