Search

Advanced search

Adriana Leon earns point for West Ham Women at Tottenham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 September 2020

West Ham United's Adriana Leon (centre) celebrates scoring her sides first goal with her teammates during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.

West Ham United's Adriana Leon (centre) celebrates scoring her sides first goal with her teammates during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Women’s Super League: Tottenham Hotspur 1 West Ham 1

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucia Leon (left) and West Ham United's Mayumi Pacheco battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.Tottenham Hotspur's Lucia Leon (left) and West Ham United's Mayumi Pacheco battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.

A superb strike from Adriana Leon saw West Ham draw 1-1 with Tottenham as the London rivals kicked off their Women’s Super League campaign with a point apiece.

You may also want to watch:

Few chances were created by either side in the first half, though Spurs mounted the pressure early with forward Kit Graham hitting the crossbar on two occasions.

Tottenham took the lead in the second period after a corner from Lucy Quinn was headed in by unfortunate West Ham defender Grace Fisk in the 53rd minute.

West Ham United's Kenza Dali (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Siri Worm battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.West Ham United's Kenza Dali (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Siri Worm battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.

The Hammers - giving debuts to a host of players, including England international Rachel Daly - replied with a powerful strike from Leon to draw the visitors level in the 57th minute. After a solo run cutting in from the left wing, the Canada international fired into the top right corner to secure a share of the spoils.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Royal Free Hospital’s paediatric services to close for winter as part of Covid-19 ‘second wave’ planning – with Whittington services expanding

The Royal Free's paediatric services are to close with the Whittington and Great Ormond Street picking up the slack as part of a reorganisation for winter 2020-2021 amid Covid-19 'second wave' planning. Picture: Sam Volpe

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

HS2 protester climbs ‘150ft’ crane at Euston Station in hunger strike

The banner unfurled on Saturday morning read:

Plant-based restaurant moves into old Hampstead Carluccio’s in Rosslyn Hill

Kojo owners Alina and Ryan Jones want to make vegan food more accessible. Picture: Kojo

Transport cops search for men over ‘outraging public decency’ incident on a Northern line tube to Golders Green

British Transport Police want to speak to two men over an incident of outraging public decency. Picture: BTP

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Royal Free Hospital’s paediatric services to close for winter as part of Covid-19 ‘second wave’ planning – with Whittington services expanding

The Royal Free's paediatric services are to close with the Whittington and Great Ormond Street picking up the slack as part of a reorganisation for winter 2020-2021 amid Covid-19 'second wave' planning. Picture: Sam Volpe

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

HS2 protester climbs ‘150ft’ crane at Euston Station in hunger strike

The banner unfurled on Saturday morning read:

Plant-based restaurant moves into old Hampstead Carluccio’s in Rosslyn Hill

Kojo owners Alina and Ryan Jones want to make vegan food more accessible. Picture: Kojo

Transport cops search for men over ‘outraging public decency’ incident on a Northern line tube to Golders Green

British Transport Police want to speak to two men over an incident of outraging public decency. Picture: BTP

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Adriana Leon earns point for West Ham Women at Tottenham

West Ham United's Adriana Leon (centre) celebrates scoring her sides first goal with her teammates during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.

Arsenal thump Reading on opening day

Jordan Nobbs of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Middlesex fall to defeat in low-scoring affair with Surrey

Middlesex's John Simpson batting during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy match at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett.

View from the House: An incompetent series of backtracks and bungled announcements

Tulip Siddiq says that the stress young people have been put through by the governments catastrophic handling of exam results is hard to overestimate . Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA

Premiership: Saracens 18 Wasps 28

Saracens' Owen Farrell (pic Paul Harding/PA)