Adriana Leon earns point for West Ham Women at Tottenham

West Ham United's Adriana Leon (centre) celebrates scoring her sides first goal with her teammates during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Women’s Super League: Tottenham Hotspur 1 West Ham 1

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucia Leon (left) and West Ham United's Mayumi Pacheco battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London. Tottenham Hotspur's Lucia Leon (left) and West Ham United's Mayumi Pacheco battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.

A superb strike from Adriana Leon saw West Ham draw 1-1 with Tottenham as the London rivals kicked off their Women’s Super League campaign with a point apiece.

Few chances were created by either side in the first half, though Spurs mounted the pressure early with forward Kit Graham hitting the crossbar on two occasions.

Tottenham took the lead in the second period after a corner from Lucy Quinn was headed in by unfortunate West Ham defender Grace Fisk in the 53rd minute.

West Ham United's Kenza Dali (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Siri Worm battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London. West Ham United's Kenza Dali (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Siri Worm battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.

The Hammers - giving debuts to a host of players, including England international Rachel Daly - replied with a powerful strike from Leon to draw the visitors level in the 57th minute. After a solo run cutting in from the left wing, the Canada international fired into the top right corner to secure a share of the spoils.