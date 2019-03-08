Search

Two men arrested over alleged racist abuse at Haringey v Yeovil

PUBLISHED: 10:11 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 21 October 2019

Coby Rowe of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Police have arrested two men over alleged racist abuse at the FA Cup tie between Haringey Borough and Yeovil on Saturday.

A 23-year-old and a 26-year-old from Chard and Yeovil have been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault after the match had to be abandoned.

Haringey goalkeeper Valery Douglas Pajetat was reportedly spat at and had objects thrown at him, before defender Coby Rowe was allegedly racially abused by supporters in the Yeovil end.

The Borough were looking to make it into the first round of the FA Cup for the second season running but the game was abandoned after 64 minutes when manager Tom Loizou made the decision to take his players off the pitch.

It remains to be seen what decision the FA will make but in a statement said it was "deeply concerned" about the allegations and is investigating what happened "as a matter of urgency".

Both Haringey and Yeovil have said they will co-operate with the authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 5272/19 Oct.

Inspectors find 'morale is rising' at Hampstead school under new management

Heathside Prep School's main offices in New End, as they looked in April 2019. Picture: Polly Hancock

Sir Keir Starmer: 'My mum's health battles have inspired me'

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Haringey Council sorry for email telling resident to 'P off'

Wood Green Civic Centre. Picture: David Winskill

Three men in the same Camden family were infected with contaminated blood, the only survivor told inquiry: 'We were used as test subjects'

Mark Stewart, infected with hepatitis C after being given contaminated Factor VIII blood products. Picture: Stewart family

Giles Coren 'upset' with Camden Council for towing his cars 10 times from Kentish Town home

Giles Coren says he gets upset about his cars getting towed by Camden Council.

